Better-than-expected job growth
Jun 7, 2024

Better-than-expected job growth

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A good chunk of the 272,000 new jobs added to payrolls in May were in leisure and hospitality, thanks to summer travel and rising wages.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson at The New York Times and Nela Richardson at ADP about the May jobs report, the Federal Reserve’s next policy-setting meeting, and the latest business news for the Weekly Wrap.

The advent of travel and leisure season fuels demand for staff

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 7, 2024
The post-COVID rebound for restaurants and other hospitality businesses has created opportunities for younger and older workers.
With spending and hiring up, the leisure and hospitality industry is bringing on both younger and older workers than it did prior to the pandemic.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Netflix's new look is designed to keep you hooked

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 7, 2024
The streaming giant announced this week it’s rolling out its redesigned TV app. The whole goal is to make it more tempting to stay on the app for longer.
The goal is to make the app simpler, more intuitive and easier to navigate, said Pat Flemming at Netflix.
Nanci Santos via Getty Images
3 years after bombing, Nashville wants tourists to give its downtown another chance

by Cynthia Abrams
Jun 7, 2024
Fewer pedestrians are wandering onto popular 2nd Avenue, hurting businesses. That’s prompted an initiative to help boost foot traffic.
A sign points pedestrians to Second Avenue, where businesses are rebuilding after a 2020 bombing.
Cynthia Abrams/WPLN
What's all the buzz about decaf coffee?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jun 7, 2024
With advances in the decaffeination process and the use of better beans, coffee lovers are giving decaf another shot.
A coffee maker from Houston won the U.S. Brewers Cup, "but he won it with decaf, which is kind of like winning the Tour de France on a unicycle," says reporter Matt Kronsberg.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"I'm a Rock" Jitwam
"Which Way to Paradise" Poolside
"What They Do" The Roots
"While We Are Young" City of the Sun
"Espresso" Sabrina Carpenter

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

