Bernanke, Geithner and Paulson (encore)

Lehman Brothers collapsed ten years ago this week. We'll talk more about it on Marketplace later today, but now we're bringing your our full interview with Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, and New York Fed President Tim Geithner, who later served as Treasury Secretary. This spring, they talked with Kai about Lehman weekend, and the race to respond to the financial crisis. This interview is part of Marketplace’s coverage of the ten-year anniversary of the financial crisis called Divided Decade, a year-long project exploring what happened, why it matters now and how the aftermath will continue to have an impact on Americans’ economic future.