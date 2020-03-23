Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

How is COVID-19 affecting your personal economy? Tell your story
Ben Bernanke on saving the American economy
Mar 23, 2020

Ben Bernanke on saving the American economy

Plus: what an economic "restart" looks like, small businesses in China are still under pressure and encrypted social platforms' struggle to fight COVID-19 misinformation.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Ben Bernanke on COVID-19 downturn: "With help from the Federal Reserve and from the Treasury, I'm not really expecting a major financial crisis."

by Kai Ryssdal and Katherine Wiles Mar 23, 2020
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has to do what it can to limit the damage caused by the coronavirus.
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the current downturn is "a different problem with different solutions."
Alex Wong/Getty Images
COVID-19

Fed takes unprecedented steps to prop up the economy

by Amy Scott Mar 23, 2020
For the first time, the central bank will buy corporate and municipal bonds to keep money flowing.
The Federal Reserve's overall goal is to keep money flowing in the U.S. economy.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
As China recovers from COVID-19, small businesses are struggling to re-open

by Jennifer Pak Mar 23, 2020
Pork seller Ma Qiang sold $35,000 worth of pork to restaurants ahead of the Lunar New Year and expected to be paid after the holiday. Then COVID-19 hit.
Ma Qiang mainly supplies to restaurants but a lot of them are struggling after weeks of closure.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
COVID-19

Reviving the economy won't be like flipping a switch

by Kimberly Adams Mar 23, 2020
Demand will come back after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, but how much demand? And for what?
The Fearless Girl statue stands alone in front of an empty New York Stock Exchange on March 23, in New York City.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

WhatsApp's privacy features make it a hotbed for COVID-19 hoaxes

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 23, 2020
The app is impossible to search for conspiracy theories in order to stop their spread.
Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Finding a new apartment is always tough. Then the pandemic hits

by Maria Hollenhorst Mar 23, 2020
While Aziz Rubakovic's jobs shut down, his search for a new apartment had to continue.
A for rent sign outside a California house.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
Chosen Blood Orange
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
What happened today?

