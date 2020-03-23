As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 23, 2020
Ben Bernanke on saving the American economy
Plus: what an economic "restart" looks like, small businesses in China are still under pressure and encrypted social platforms' struggle to fight COVID-19 misinformation.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Ben Bernanke on COVID-19 downturn: "With help from the Federal Reserve and from the Treasury, I'm not really expecting a major financial crisis."
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has to do what it can to limit the damage caused by the coronavirus.
COVID-19
Fed takes unprecedented steps to prop up the economy
For the first time, the central bank will buy corporate and municipal bonds to keep money flowing.
As China recovers from COVID-19, small businesses are struggling to re-open
Pork seller Ma Qiang sold $35,000 worth of pork to restaurants ahead of the Lunar New Year and expected to be paid after the holiday. Then COVID-19 hit.
COVID-19
Reviving the economy won't be like flipping a switch
Demand will come back after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, but how much demand? And for what?
COVID-19
WhatsApp's privacy features make it a hotbed for COVID-19 hoaxes
The app is impossible to search for conspiracy theories in order to stop their spread.
Adventures in Housing
Finding a new apartment is always tough. Then the pandemic hits
While Aziz Rubakovic's jobs shut down, his search for a new apartment had to continue.
Music from the episode
Glimmer Tame Impala
Chosen Blood Orange
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
