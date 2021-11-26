Bemidji, Minnesota has paid teleworkers to move there. How is it playing out?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: How Australia's surging house prices are putting young people in a housing crunch and leisure travel is booming, but business trips ... not so much.
Segments From this episode
Wine and liquor makers are facing a glass bottle shortage
That could mean higher prices or outright shortages of booze for the holidays, the most lucrative time of the year for vinters and distillers.
One of the world's largest economic databases turns 30
The Federal Reserve Economic Database, or FRED, has been an important resource for economists and more for decades. But what's next step for the database?
How this engineer hopes to inspire Muslim women to pursue operational roles
Aminah Shafiq, senior water quality advisor for Severn Trent Water, noticed her helmet wasn't fitting properly, so she designed the first PPE-specific headscarf.
The travel industry is still feeling the loss of business customers
They're a huge source of income — and a full recovery won't happen without them.
As house prices skyrocket, some Aussies consider big moves
Homeownership was already out of reach for many young Australians. Then the pandemic hit.
Small towns offer cash to lure telecommuters
Bemidji, Minnesota, population about 15,000, is offering people $2,500 to relocate to the Northwoods and bring their remote jobs with them.
Music from the episode
Beat 100 Benny Sings, Marc Ribillet, Mocky, Cola Boyy
Thank U Alanis Morrissette
Glass Shamir
Worst Comes to Worst Dilated Peoples
Kill The Lights Alex Newell
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer