Bemidji, Minnesota has paid teleworkers to move there. How is it playing out?
Nov 25, 2021

Bemidji, Minnesota has paid teleworkers to move there. How is it playing out?

Plus: How Australia's surging house prices are putting young people in a housing crunch and leisure travel is booming, but business trips ... not so much.

Segments From this episode

Wine and liquor makers are facing a glass bottle shortage

by Matt Levin
Nov 25, 2021
That could mean higher prices or outright shortages of booze for the holidays, the most lucrative time of the year for vinters and distillers.
Partially due to supply chain logjams, wine and liquor makers are paying more for their desired glass bottles.
ViktorCap via Getty Images
One of the world's largest economic databases turns 30

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Nov 25, 2021
The Federal Reserve Economic Database, or FRED, has been an important resource for economists and more for decades. But what's next step for the database?
The exterior of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which houses FRED.
Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
My Economy

How this engineer hopes to inspire Muslim women to pursue operational roles

by Minju Park
Nov 25, 2021
Aminah Shafiq, senior water quality advisor for Severn Trent Water, noticed her helmet wasn't fitting properly, so she designed the first PPE-specific headscarf.
Aminah Shafiq, senior water quality advisor at Severn Trent Water, designed the first PPE-specific headscarf.
Courtesy Sarah Hawkins (BBC/Marketplace)
The travel industry is still feeling the loss of business customers

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 25, 2021
They're a huge source of income — and a full recovery won't happen without them.
Air travel for Thanksgiving this year is expected to be near pre-pandemic levels, but business travel is still lagging behind.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
As house prices skyrocket, some Aussies consider big moves

by Frey Lindsay
Nov 25, 2021
Homeownership was already out of reach for many young Australians. Then the pandemic hit.
Prices are rising at breakneck speed in places like Sydney's eastern suburbs, spurred by a housing shortage and low interest rates.
Zetter via Getty Images
Small towns offer cash to lure telecommuters

by Dan Kraker
Nov 25, 2021
Bemidji, Minnesota, population about 15,000, is offering people $2,500 to relocate to the Northwoods and bring their remote jobs with them.
Sarah Sanchez moved to Bemidji from Phoenix in January, in the middle of the pandemic. She works from home for her job as a grant writer for an Arizona nonprofit.
Dan Kraker/MPR
Music from the episode

Beat 100 Benny Sings, Marc Ribillet, Mocky, Cola Boyy
Thank U Alanis Morrissette
Glass Shamir
Worst Comes to Worst Dilated Peoples
Kill The Lights Alex Newell

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

