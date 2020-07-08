Jul 8, 2020
Baltimore’s deadly vacant housing problem
Plus: How some states are starting to close the racial pay gap, what bankrupted Brooks Brothers and why Disney World is reopening as COVID-19 cases spike.
Segments From this episode
45 states just started a new fiscal year. None are celebrating.
Tax revenue is down, expenditures are up and the future's uncertain.
Why Disney wants to reopen its theme parks now
The Walt Disney Co.'s other enterprises, including Disney+ and ESPN, may not be generating enough revenue.
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy
The 200-year-old company has been hit hard by the pandemic. But suit sales have been on the decline for years.
How salary history bans can raise wages for female and Black workers
New research shows evidence that pay gaps are related to salary negotiations.
Why can’t Baltimore solve its vacant housing problem?
Despite thousands of demolitions and rehabs, the number of empty buildings has barely budged for a decade.
Subscription gelato may be one answer to a cool business climate
When impulse buys dropped, Gelateria Uli's owner had to find a new business model to keep the Los Angeles ice creamery afloat.
