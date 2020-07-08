Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Baltimore’s deadly vacant housing problem
Jul 8, 2020

Baltimore’s deadly vacant housing problem

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: How some states are starting to close the racial pay gap, what bankrupted Brooks Brothers and why Disney World is reopening as COVID-19 cases spike. 

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

45 states just started a new fiscal year. None are celebrating.

by Erika Beras
Jul 8, 2020
Tax revenue is down, expenditures are up and the future's uncertain.
Public health workers in Denver check in with people waiting to be tested for COVID-19 in March. The fight against the pandemic has contributed to state budget shortfalls.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why Disney wants to reopen its theme parks now

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 8, 2020
The Walt Disney Co.'s other enterprises, including Disney+ and ESPN, may not be generating enough revenue.
You won't see crowds like this at the reopened Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

by Justin Ho
Jul 8, 2020
The 200-year-old company has been hit hard by the pandemic. But suit sales have been on the decline for years.
A Brooks Brothers store in downtown Los Angeles in 2010. Formal menswear was struggling before the pandemic.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

How salary history bans can raise wages for female and Black workers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 8, 2020
New research shows evidence that pay gaps are related to salary negotiations.
Salary history bans make it illegal for an employer to ask a prospective employee about their past compensation.
iStock/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why can’t Baltimore solve its vacant housing problem?

by Amy Scott
Jul 8, 2020
Despite thousands of demolitions and rehabs, the number of empty buildings has barely budged for a decade.
A vacant house is for sale on North Payson Street in Baltimore. In 2016, an abandoned building down the block collapsed and killed a man.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Subscription gelato may be one answer to a cool business climate

by Alli Fam
Jul 8, 2020
When impulse buys dropped, Gelateria Uli's owner had to find a new business model to keep the Los Angeles ice creamery afloat.
Courtesy of Uli Nasibova
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Doppelganger Freddie Joachim, QSTN
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
Lau's Lament Eric Lau
City Music Kevin Morby
Breaking Your Silence Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Colleges worry about loss of foreign student cash and skills with visa decision
Colleges worry about loss of foreign student cash and skills with visa decision
Answers to your questions about unemployment benefits and COVID-19
COVID-19
Answers to your questions about unemployment benefits and COVID-19
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
COVID-19
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias
Race and Economy
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias