Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bad debt prep
Oct 14, 2024

Bad debt prep

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Big banks are setting aside more cash to cover bad loans. Plus, an earnings report preview and a hot air balloon festival.

Segments From this episode

Why many banks are preparing for an uptick of bad loans

by Justin Ho
Oct 14, 2024
Throughout the last year, a lot of big banks have been stocking away more cash to cover bad loans. But even though banks are concerned about the broader economy, they're still trying to make loans where they can.
Many banks are nervous about commercial real estate loans, with vacancies stubbornly up. They're also keeping an eye on rising credit card debt.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why OPEC is downgrading its demand forecast for the 3rd time in 3 months

by Samantha Fields
Oct 14, 2024
Oil demand is still expected to grow in the coming year, but more slowly, and especially in China.
China imports more crude oil than any other country in the world. And right now, it's having economic problems.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

These "discouraged" workers are left out of the unemployment rate

by Matt Levin
Oct 14, 2024
Some unemployed Americans who want to work are discouraged by the job market, so much so that they've paused looking.
About 445,000 Americans fit the federal definition of discouraged worker last month. But many more out-of-work people still feel discouraged.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What can quarterly earnings tell us about the economy?

by Savannah Peters
Oct 14, 2024
How individual companies are faring can help answer broader questions about things like inflation and consumer spending.
Big Banks are giving us a peek into corporate earnings.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Albuquerque's hot-air balloon festival is the busiest time of year for these innkeepers

by Sofia Terenzio
Oct 14, 2024
"We tend to be full until we're well through the Balloon Fiesta," says Steve Hiatt, who with his wife, Kathy, owns Bottger Mansion.
"We have to determine what our rates for rooms for Balloon Fiesta are going to be a year in advance," says Kathy Hiatt, who owns the Bottger Mansion bed and breakfast, above, with her husband, Steve.
Courtesy Kathy and Steve Hiatt
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:56 PM PDT
29:47
7:46 AM PDT
8:18
3:07 AM PDT
11:42
Oct 11, 2024
22:23
Oct 10, 2024
54:30
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Oct 8, 2024
4:08
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote