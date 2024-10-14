Bad debt prep
Big banks are setting aside more cash to cover bad loans. Plus, an earnings report preview and a hot air balloon festival.
Why many banks are preparing for an uptick of bad loans
Throughout the last year, a lot of big banks have been stocking away more cash to cover bad loans. But even though banks are concerned about the broader economy, they're still trying to make loans where they can.
Why OPEC is downgrading its demand forecast for the 3rd time in 3 months
Oil demand is still expected to grow in the coming year, but more slowly, and especially in China.
These "discouraged" workers are left out of the unemployment rate
Some unemployed Americans who want to work are discouraged by the job market, so much so that they've paused looking.
What can quarterly earnings tell us about the economy?
How individual companies are faring can help answer broader questions about things like inflation and consumer spending.
Albuquerque's hot-air balloon festival is the busiest time of year for these innkeepers
"We tend to be full until we're well through the Balloon Fiesta," says Steve Hiatt, who with his wife, Kathy, owns Bottger Mansion.
