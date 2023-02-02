Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Back to the office … kinda
Feb 2, 2023

Back to the office … kinda

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Today, a closer look at the sluggish return to offices. Plus, the source of all those artisanal pantry goods at boutiques and coffee shops.

Segments From this episode

As workers slowly come back, big city office occupancy hits a new pandemic milestone

by Samantha Fields
Feb 2, 2023
For the rest of the country, remote work numbers are stable.
Though more workers have begun returning to offices in larger cities, that's less true for workers elsewhere in the country. Above, a view of office buildings in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How fast-food chains are buffeted and buoyed by inflation

by Matt Levin
Feb 2, 2023
Many have higher expenses and are raising prices, but more consumers now have a taste for their relatively inexpensive meals.
Sales at fast-food chain Subway surged last year. But it’s by no means boom times for the industry.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Why are boutiques and coffee shops selling the same olive oil and tinned fish?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 2, 2023
Those pantry brands aren't as small as consumers think, says writer Emily Sundberg. Wholesaler Faire is "the Oz behind the curtain."
If you've noticed boutiques or coffee shops offering a selection of artisanal pantry basics, there's a chance they're all being purchased from the same wholesale marketplace.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
States consider a contract that would help teachers stay certified across state lines

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 2, 2023
At least 10 states are considering an agreement that would make it easier for teachers licensed in one state to work in any of the others.
A newly proposed compact would allow teachers in states that join get certified more easily in other member states.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Have homebuyers adapted to higher interest rates?

by Amy Scott
Feb 2, 2023
Some analysts say acceptance plays a role in the recent increase of home sales.
Following mortgage rates north of 7% late last year, a 6% mortgage rate doesn't sound too shabby to some homebuyers.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

"American Gothic" made this small-town Iowa house a destination

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 2, 2023
The painting's "third character" has deep meaning in Eldon, along with economic importance, says the vistor center's administrator.
The house that inspired "American Gothic" is "more than just that little house,” says Cari Nicely, administrator of the namesake visitors center in Eldon, Iowa.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Royal Academy of Arts
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

