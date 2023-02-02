Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Back to the office … kinda
Today, a closer look at the sluggish return to offices. Plus, the source of all those artisanal pantry goods at boutiques and coffee shops.
Segments From this episode
As workers slowly come back, big city office occupancy hits a new pandemic milestone
For the rest of the country, remote work numbers are stable.
How fast-food chains are buffeted and buoyed by inflation
Many have higher expenses and are raising prices, but more consumers now have a taste for their relatively inexpensive meals.
Why are boutiques and coffee shops selling the same olive oil and tinned fish?
Those pantry brands aren't as small as consumers think, says writer Emily Sundberg. Wholesaler Faire is "the Oz behind the curtain."
States consider a contract that would help teachers stay certified across state lines
At least 10 states are considering an agreement that would make it easier for teachers licensed in one state to work in any of the others.
Have homebuyers adapted to higher interest rates?
Some analysts say acceptance plays a role in the recent increase of home sales.
"American Gothic" made this small-town Iowa house a destination
The painting's "third character" has deep meaning in Eldon, along with economic importance, says the vistor center's administrator.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer