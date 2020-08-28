Aug 28, 2020
Back-to-school stress on another level
Plus: Personal incomes were surprisingly up in July, yet another retail bankruptcy and what trucking has to do with economic recovery.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: What's up with inflation?
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Linette Lopez at Business Insider and David Gura at MSNBC about the Federal Reserve’s new approach to inflation and President Trump’s campaign pitch on the economy.
Personal incomes are up, but it won't last
Federal data for July caught the tail end of the $600 a week in additional federal unemployment insurance just before it expired.
Lord & Taylor's final sale: Who will buy all that real estate?
The venerable department store is closing all 38 of its brick-and-mortar locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Schools seek ways to provide mental health services during pandemic
Some districts are trying hotlines, others are offering socially distanced in-person sessions.
How trucking offers clues about where the economy’s headed
Trucking volume offers a glimpse into consumer demand today, and what that demand might look like down the road.
Music from the episode
Sister Owls Monster Rally
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Too Much Too Late Sabrina Claudio
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer