SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Back-to-school stress on another level
Aug 28, 2020

Back-to-school stress on another level

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Personal incomes were surprisingly up in July, yet another retail bankruptcy and what trucking has to do with economic recovery.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: What's up with inflation?

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Linette Lopez at Business Insider and David Gura at MSNBC about the Federal Reserve’s new approach to inflation and President Trump’s campaign pitch on the economy.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Personal incomes are up, but it won't last

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 28, 2020
Federal data for July caught the tail end of the $600 a week in additional federal unemployment insurance just before it expired.
An activist in Las Vegas tapes a sign to her car in support of extending the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, which expired at the end of July.
Bridget Bennett/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Lord & Taylor's final sale: Who will buy all that real estate?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 28, 2020
The venerable department store is closing all 38 of its brick-and-mortar locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Pedestrians walk past a shuttered Lord & Taylor department store in Garden City, New York. on May 12.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Parenting in a Pandemic

Schools seek ways to provide mental health services during pandemic

by Alisa Roth
Aug 28, 2020
Some districts are trying hotlines, others are offering socially distanced in-person sessions.
Elementary schoolers attend their first week of school from home in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 25.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How trucking offers clues about where the economy’s headed

by Justin Ho
Aug 28, 2020
Trucking volume offers a glimpse into consumer demand today, and what that demand might look like down the road.
Container trucks arrive at the Port of Los Angeles. Import transportation companies are doing better than most during COVID-19.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Sister Owls Monster Rally
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Too Much Too Late Sabrina Claudio
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Activist athletes can foster change, but sometimes there's a price
Race and Economy
Activist athletes can foster change, but sometimes there's a price
Schools seek ways to provide mental health services during pandemic
Parenting in a Pandemic
Schools seek ways to provide mental health services during pandemic
California blackouts trigger debate about electric grid resilience
California blackouts trigger debate about electric grid resilience
How COVID-19 compounds economic damage from Hurricane Laura
How COVID-19 compounds economic damage from Hurricane Laura