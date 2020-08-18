SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Back-to-school makes it hard for parents to go back to work
Aug 18, 2020

Back-to-school makes it hard for parents to go back to work

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: the changing pizza market, Walmart's big earnings report and what it's like to publish your first book during a pandemic.

Music from the episode

1977 Ana Tijoux
Ndinewe Gemma Griffiths
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Scenic Drive Poolside
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Future Reflections MGMT

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
Saving money is really hard to do
Million Bazillion
Saving money is really hard to do
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on rebuilding trust between the city and its people
Reimagining the Economy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on rebuilding trust between the city and its people