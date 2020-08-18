Aug 18, 2020
Back-to-school makes it hard for parents to go back to work
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: the changing pizza market, Walmart's big earnings report and what it's like to publish your first book during a pandemic.
Subscribe on
Music from the episode
1977 Ana Tijoux
Ndinewe Gemma Griffiths
El Otro Chile Portavoz, Stailok
Scenic Drive Poolside
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Future Reflections MGMT
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer