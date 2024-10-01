Automation on the waterfront
Today: What's behind the longshoremen's strike and how truckers will take a hit. Also: Swedish candy goes viral.
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Automation at U.S. ports on the East and Gulf Coasts tends to lag behind that at the West Coast, Asian and European ports.
Port strike stalls truckers as well as deliveries
Drivers are seeking alternate income sources as their regular work grinds to a halt. Some are doing maintenance on their vehicles.
August JOLTS signals cooler jobs market. That's not bad news
The market is coming down from a hiring boom that wasn’t exactly sustainable.
Taller, slicker data centers could be the future
Data centers are getting taller and slicker as they move closer to urban and suburban areas.
Why you can buy the same product at different retailers for vastly different prices
When a retailer buys a product from a manufacturer as is and slaps its own label and price tag on it, the practice is called white labelling.
Sweetish candy shop got an unexpected boost from a viral TikTok post
Tyler Graybeal, owner of a Swedish-style store in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says keeping up with demand was difficult at first.
