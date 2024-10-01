Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Automation on the waterfront
Oct 1, 2024

Automation on the waterfront

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Today: What's behind the longshoremen's strike and how truckers will take a hit. Also: Swedish candy goes viral.

Segments From this episode

At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?

by Matt Levin
Oct 1, 2024
Automation at U.S. ports on the East and Gulf Coasts tends to lag behind that at the West Coast, Asian and European ports.
Around 80 longshoremen striking in the rain at the Port of Baltimore on Oct. 1. Baltimore is the farthest inland port on the east coast, and is known for importing cars, farm equipment, gypsum, and sugar.
Stephanie Hughes for Marketplace
Port strike stalls truckers as well as deliveries

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 1, 2024
Drivers are seeking alternate income sources as their regular work grinds to a halt. Some are doing maintenance on their vehicles.
The longshoremen's work stoppage has idled legions of trucks that haul goods to and from U.S. ports.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
August JOLTS signals cooler jobs market. That's not bad news

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 1, 2024
The market is coming down from a hiring boom that wasn’t exactly sustainable.
Fewer people are leaving their jobs, according to latest JOLTS data.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Taller, slicker data centers could be the future

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Oct 1, 2024
Data centers are getting taller and slicker as they move closer to urban and suburban areas.
A construction crew works on a CloudHQ data center on July 17, 2024 in Ashburn, Virginia.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Why you can buy the same product at different retailers for vastly different prices

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 1, 2024
When a retailer buys a product from a manufacturer as is and slaps its own label and price tag on it, the practice is called white labelling.
White labeling is "more common than you think it is," says retail trend analyst Natalie Kotlyar with BDO.
Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
My Economy

Sweetish candy shop got an unexpected boost from a viral TikTok post

by Aleezeh Hasan and Sarah Leeson
Oct 1, 2024
Tyler Graybeal, owner of a Swedish-style store in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says keeping up with demand was difficult at first.
Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"The Vice Yard" Orgone
"Social Insecurity" Oddissee
"Tape Machine" STRFCKER
"black coffee" Elijah Who

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

