Attention turns to bank examiners in SVB fallout
It's the examiners' job to monitor a bank's safety and soundness. What does that entail? Plus, franchise films aim to lure back moviegoers.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal chats with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about what's to come in the ongoing banking crisis.
Will franchise films like "John Wick" get people back in theaters?
At least three big franchise sequels have come out this month, which could get the public back in the movie-going habit.
New home sales rise in the South and West, but sag in Northeast
Affordability is attracting people to sunnier climes — and that's helping to heat up those regions' economies.
Who are bank examiners, and what do they do?
Examiners are the government employees who monitor a bank’s safety and soundness. What happened in the case of Silicon Valley Bank?
If retirement isn't your thing just yet, what about ... college?
Some schools are creating college programs for adults who've finished one career — and may want to use their past experience to give back to their communities.
Music from the episode
It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Saint Ivy Beach Fossils
Us and Them Pink Floyd
Pick Up Bonobo
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Heartbreaker Crazy P
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer