Attention turns to bank examiners in SVB fallout
Mar 24, 2023

Attention turns to bank examiners in SVB fallout

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
It's the examiners' job to monitor a bank's safety and soundness. What does that entail? Plus, franchise films aim to lure back moviegoers.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal chats with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about what's to come in the ongoing banking crisis.
Will franchise films like "John Wick" get people back in theaters?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 24, 2023
At least three big franchise sequels have come out this month, which could get the public back in the movie-going habit.
March franchise film releases like "John Wick: Chapter 4," starring Keanu Reeves, may help draw people back to theaters.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
New home sales rise in the South and West, but sag in Northeast

by Justin Ho
Mar 24, 2023
Affordability is attracting people to sunnier climes — and that's helping to heat up those regions' economies.
"The fastest-growing cities nationwide are located in the South and West, so builders are responding to that demand," says Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Who are bank examiners, and what do they do?

by Matt Levin
Mar 24, 2023
Examiners are the government employees who monitor a bank’s safety and soundness. What happened in the case of Silicon Valley Bank?
Silicon Valley Bank reportedly received several official warnings from bank examiners before its collapse.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
If retirement isn't your thing just yet, what about ... college?

by Ashley Milne-Tyte
Mar 24, 2023
Some schools are creating college programs for adults who've finished one career — and may want to use their past experience to give back to their communities.
Students in CU Denver's Change Makers program during an evening class.
Nell Salzman
Music from the episode

It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
Saint Ivy Beach Fossils
Us and Them Pink Floyd
Pick Up Bonobo
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Heartbreaker Crazy P

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

