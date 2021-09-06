Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

As pandemic benefits end, unemployment for Black workers is on the rise
Sep 6, 2021

As pandemic benefits end, unemployment for Black workers is on the rise

Later in the show: a working mom's experience with the hot rental market, how the labor shortage impacts school lunches and a look at two dueling lobster shacks.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 6, 2021
Black workers were the only racial or ethnic group to see unemployment rise in the most recent monthly data — to nearly 9%.
A woman walks past the an employment services center in Washington, D.C., in July 2020. In the most recent unemployment report, Black workers were the only racial or ethnic group to see unemployment rise.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Rural vaccinations rise but still lag behind cities

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 6, 2021
An uptick in vaccination rates in the rural United States corresponds with rising COVID-19 infections and a slimming number of ICU beds.
Local outreach campaigns have helped boost vaccination rates among residents of rural communities.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too

by Rebecca Klein
Sep 6, 2021
Schools are struggling to find workers to serve children, and they are receiving fewer menu items from distributors and manufacturers.
It's not just cafeteria workers who are in short supply; there's also a shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Searching for a rental as prices rise ... and rise

by Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 6, 2021
In Spokane, Washington’s hot rental market, finding an affordable home is “like a full time job” said Spokane Valley resident Kali Capps.
Because of Spokane, Washington's hot rental market, sales representative Kali Capps opted for an apartment out of her price range because “it was the absolute only option that we had,” she said.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Customers line up for lobster rolls despite record prices

by Shannon Mullen
Sep 6, 2021
At one Maine lobster shack, waiting in line is part of the experience for its customers.
Owner Frank Sprague on the job making lobster dinners at Sprague’s.
(Shannon Mullen)
When Bansky enjoys a "spray-cation"

Like many other Brits, graffiti artist Banksy has been enjoying summer staycation at the English seaside. A number of new works claimed by the artist have been cropping up in smaller towns. While the art is bringing in new tourists, preserving the works is a challenge for cash-strapped local councils.
Music from the episode

Work It Missy Elliot
Dirty Work Steely Dan
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
She Works Hard For The Money Donna Summer
Work Rihanna and Drake
All Work Fever High

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

