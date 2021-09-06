As pandemic benefits end, unemployment for Black workers is on the rise
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Later in the show: a working mom's experience with the hot rental market, how the labor shortage impacts school lunches and a look at two dueling lobster shacks.
Segments From this episode
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
Black workers were the only racial or ethnic group to see unemployment rise in the most recent monthly data — to nearly 9%.
Rural vaccinations rise but still lag behind cities
An uptick in vaccination rates in the rural United States corresponds with rising COVID-19 infections and a slimming number of ICU beds.
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Schools are struggling to find workers to serve children, and they are receiving fewer menu items from distributors and manufacturers.
Searching for a rental as prices rise ... and rise
In Spokane, Washington’s hot rental market, finding an affordable home is “like a full time job” said Spokane Valley resident Kali Capps.
Customers line up for lobster rolls despite record prices
At one Maine lobster shack, waiting in line is part of the experience for its customers.
When Bansky enjoys a "spray-cation"
Like many other Brits, graffiti artist Banksy has been enjoying summer staycation at the English seaside. A number of new works claimed by the artist have been cropping up in smaller towns. While the art is bringing in new tourists, preserving the works is a challenge for cash-strapped local councils.
Music from the episode
Work It Missy Elliot
Dirty Work Steely Dan
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
She Works Hard For The Money Donna Summer
Work Rihanna and Drake
All Work Fever High
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer