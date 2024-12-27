As goes productivity, so goes wages. Right?
Not quite. We'll explain — with classical music. Plus, the trade deficit.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks retail, consumer sentiment, and more with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post.
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Sales of U.S. services to other countries help to redress the balance, along with foreign institutions that invest in the American stock market and debt.
Take a hike!
Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City, tells us how business has been of late.
What 18th century music can teach us about the 21st century economy
An economic concept known as the Baumol effect helps explain wage increases in industries immune to technological change.
Tech program for refugees opens doors to careers in a growing industry
The free Atlanta-based program provides hands-on experience with software development and artificial intelligence.
