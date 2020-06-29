Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

As COVID cases spike, let’s look at the PPE supply chain
Jun 29, 2020

As COVID cases spike, let’s look at the PPE supply chain

Plus: The latest Paycheck Protection Program loan deadline and what it's like reopening a museum right now.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As infections surge, reopenings stumble

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 29, 2020
Epidemiologists warn that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked in the states that reopened most aggressively.
A man gets his hair cut at a barbershop in Austin, Texas, in May. Texas is one of several states with spiking coronavirus cases after an early reopening.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Will hospitals run out of protective gear again as cases rise?

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 29, 2020
3M has doubled production of N95 masks, but demand still exceeds supply.
Medical personnel administer a COVID-19 test in West Palm Beach, Florida. As cases begin to rise again, the United States might have an easier time securing personal protective equipment.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Why some business owners are applying for PPP loans at the last minute

by Justin Ho
Jun 29, 2020
The deadline for Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals is Tuesday. Some haven't been clear about their eligibility. Others have been trying since the beginning.
A woman makes a purchase at a Nevada coffee shop. Some small business owners are applying for PPP loans now because they weren't sure whether they were eligible before.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
My Economy

The San Antonio Museum of Art is glad it kept mask requirements

by Alli Fam
Jun 29, 2020
As cases surge across Texas, the museums's co-interim director reflects on reopening and the safety precautions taken.
Visitors in the galleries of the San Antonio Art Museum.
Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
Music from the episode

Lady Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru
Big Break Ensemble Entendu
Plate Richard Houghten
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

