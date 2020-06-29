Jun 29, 2020
As COVID cases spike, let’s look at the PPE supply chain
Plus: The latest Paycheck Protection Program loan deadline and what it's like reopening a museum right now.
Stories From this episode
As infections surge, reopenings stumble
Epidemiologists warn that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have spiked in the states that reopened most aggressively.
Will hospitals run out of protective gear again as cases rise?
3M has doubled production of N95 masks, but demand still exceeds supply.
Why some business owners are applying for PPP loans at the last minute
The deadline for Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals is Tuesday. Some haven't been clear about their eligibility. Others have been trying since the beginning.
The San Antonio Museum of Art is glad it kept mask requirements
As cases surge across Texas, the museums's co-interim director reflects on reopening and the safety precautions taken.
