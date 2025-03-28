Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⌛ It’s the last day of our March Fundraiser. Every donation makes a difference. Give now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Are U.S. consumers finally running out of steam?
Mar 28, 2025

Are U.S. consumers finally running out of steam?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images
Consumer anxieties may be catching up with their spending behavior. Also: a look into a water-saving pilot project and the compost supply chain.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kristin Schwab

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab speaks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post about the latest personal consumption expenditure report and the economic impact of new tariffs and declining consumer sentiment.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Are we finally done with revenge spending?

by Savannah Peters
Mar 28, 2025
Consumers have been saying how fed up they are with inflation. But they keep on buying stuff, says Stephen Brown at Capital Economics. 
A bump in spending on vehicles, appliances and furniture — items that could be affected by tariffs — is a clue that consumer behavior could be catching up with anxieties, says Stephen Brown of Capital Economics.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A water-saving experiment got some LA homes to use half as much as their neighbors

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 28, 2025
The experiment is part of a project to cut per-capita water use to just 13 gallons a day.
Jake Olson, Amy Ball and their daughter Scout volunteered to be part of the study, in hopes of lowering their water bill.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Business is up for this Michigan-based gift and stationery store owner

We check in with retailer Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, to hear how her business is doing amid the downturn in consumer sentiment.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A dirty story about the compost supply chain

by Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 28, 2025
A look at how cities, farmers and compost brokers help close the loop on organic waste.
Organic waste exiting a grinder at one of Agromin’s compost centers in Santa Paula, California.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Red Light Kisses Lake Street Drive
Standing In The Middle of The Field Cut Copy
Brick Ben Folds Five
Lovely You Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:30 PM PDT
25:46
7:33 AM PDT
10:06
3:09 AM PDT
13:07
3:00 AM PDT
17:24
Mar 27, 2025
12:01
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
Trade War 2.0
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
How bad would a recession be right now?
How bad would a recession be right now?
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle