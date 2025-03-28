Are U.S. consumers finally running out of steam?
Consumer anxieties may be catching up with their spending behavior. Also: a look into a water-saving pilot project and the compost supply chain.
“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab speaks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post about the latest personal consumption expenditure report and the economic impact of new tariffs and declining consumer sentiment.
Consumers have been saying how fed up they are with inflation. But they keep on buying stuff, says Stephen Brown at Capital Economics.
The experiment is part of a project to cut per-capita water use to just 13 gallons a day.
We check in with retailer Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, to hear how her business is doing amid the downturn in consumer sentiment.
A look at how cities, farmers and compost brokers help close the loop on organic waste.
