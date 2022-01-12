Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are rents surging or stalling? Depends on whom you ask.
Jan 11, 2022

Also on today's program: The big business of tracking shipments and a look inside a Tennessee nursing home that's struggling with staff shortages.

Segments From this episode

What's behind the housing inflation disconnect?

by Amy Scott
Jan 11, 2022
For many Americans, rents are rising much faster than official numbers suggest.
Depending on the source, rent rose anywhere from 3% to 18% last year. Above, apartments in New York City.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
As a microbusiness, surviving the pandemic means taking it one day at a time

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jan 11, 2022
On top of pandemic disruptions, supply chain issues make running a business — including a small cheese shop — even more challenging.
Lydia Clarke owns DTLA Cheese in downtown Los Angeles. Nothing is easy for the business right now, she says. “It's a constant pivot.”
Photo courtesy Lydia Clarke
"Always up for a surprise"

From our ongoing series "United States of Work," we check in with New York City-based tax accountant Michael Durant to hear what he's looking forward to in 2022.
Nursing homes are in critical need of staff

by Blake Farmer
Jan 11, 2022
Some nursing homes say they can't compete for workers, as fast-food places and other retailers have raised wages.
Ashley Rose (left) and Patsy Wilkerson (right) are occupational therapy assistant who work at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, Tennessee. They joke that they’re also certified nursing assistant assistants because the nursing home is so short on CNAs they end up picking up many of their duties.
Blake Farmer/WPLN
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Notion Tash Sultana
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

