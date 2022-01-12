Are rents surging or stalling? Depends on whom you ask.
Also on today's program: The big business of tracking shipments and a look inside a Tennessee nursing home that's struggling with staff shortages.
Segments From this episode
What's behind the housing inflation disconnect?
For many Americans, rents are rising much faster than official numbers suggest.
As a microbusiness, surviving the pandemic means taking it one day at a time
On top of pandemic disruptions, supply chain issues make running a business — including a small cheese shop — even more challenging.
"Always up for a surprise"
From our ongoing series "United States of Work," we check in with New York City-based tax accountant Michael Durant to hear what he's looking forward to in 2022.
Nursing homes are in critical need of staff
Some nursing homes say they can't compete for workers, as fast-food places and other retailers have raised wages.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Notion Tash Sultana
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer