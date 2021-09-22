Are developed countries pulling their weight in the climate crisis?
Also on today's program: the Fed plans how and when to taper bond-buying, and a new deodorant product is beset by supply chains setbacks.
Segments From this episode
All this talk about the Fed "tapering" bond-buying — what's it to you?
Two words: interest rates. On stuff like mortgages. Business loans. Keeping them low keeps capital flowing in this pandemic economy.
How did disaster aid get tangled up in the fight over the debt ceiling?
There are more disasters than Congress budgets for. And the federal fiscal year coincides with peak hurricane and wildfire season.
Supply chain, shipping and pricing woes: “This is how we learn to sail”
Personal care products company Bite faced a lot of obstacles to launch its aluminum-packaged deodorant during the holiday shipping season.
Has Brexit boosted London’s financial center?
British financial services exports to the EU rose in the first few months after the U.K. left the bloc.
Need for climate finance front and center at U.N. General Assembly
Developed countries pledged $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer nations mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Music from the episode
You've Been Spiked Chris Joss
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Sleight of Hand Wild Nothing
Colours Hot Chip
Simmer Hayley Williams
Bite Plastic Picnic
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer