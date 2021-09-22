How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Are developed countries pulling their weight in the climate crisis?
Sep 22, 2021

Also on today's program: the Fed plans how and when to taper bond-buying, and a new deodorant product is beset by supply chains setbacks.

Segments From this episode

All this talk about the Fed "tapering" bond-buying — what's it to you?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 22, 2021
Two words: interest rates. On stuff like mortgages. Business loans. Keeping them low keeps capital flowing in this pandemic economy.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks in July. The central bank has been communicating about eventually tapering its bond purchases so the markets will be prepared when it starts.
Nicholas Kamm via Getty Images
How did disaster aid get tangled up in the fight over the debt ceiling?

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 22, 2021
There are more disasters than Congress budgets for. And the federal fiscal year coincides with peak hurricane and wildfire season.
Important legislation is often slated for around the end of the fiscal year — which coincides with the worst period for hurricanes and wildfires.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Supply chain, shipping and pricing woes: “This is how we learn to sail”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 22, 2021
Personal care products company Bite faced a lot of obstacles to launch its aluminum-packaged deodorant during the holiday shipping season.
Lindsay McCormick, the founder and CEO of Bite, a personal care products company, said she’s learned to “expect the unexpected” when launching a new product.
Courtesy Bite
Brexit

Has Brexit boosted London’s financial center?

by Stephen Beard
Sep 22, 2021
British financial services exports to the EU rose in the first few months after the U.K. left the bloc.
The City of London financial district. Data from the first quarter after Brexit took effect shows a small increase in the U.K.'s financial exports to the European Union.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Need for climate finance front and center at U.N. General Assembly

by Samantha Fields
Sep 22, 2021
Developed countries pledged $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer nations mitigate and adapt to climate change.
President Joe Biden addresses the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He pledged to increase the U.S. contribution to international climate funding.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

You've Been Spiked Chris Joss
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Sleight of Hand Wild Nothing
Colours Hot Chip
Simmer Hayley Williams
Bite Plastic Picnic

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

