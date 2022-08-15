The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Apartments are going up, but rent isn’t going down yet
Aug 15, 2022

Apartments are going up, but rent isn't going down yet

Apartment building hits a high. Plus, people with fixed-income benefits feel inflation's punch, and colleges try a new admissions strategy.

Segments From this episode

Developers press on with apartment building as would-be homeowners rent instead

by Matt Levin
Aug 15, 2022
Putting rental units on the market isn't easy, though.
Supply chain issues and rising labor costs make it hard to get new apartment buildings on the market.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Some kinds of inflation are "stickier" than others

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 15, 2022
"Flexible" prices, like those for gas and produce, may not track inflation trends as well their "sticky" counterparts, like shelter and dining out.
Processed food is a "sticky" price item. The nonfood expenses, like packaging, advertising, shipping and labor, are likely to stay expensive for a while, says Jim Hertel at Inmar Intelligence.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
For Social Security recipients, "there’s no keeping up" with rising costs

by Savannah Maher
Aug 15, 2022
The program is expected to provide a large benefits increase in 2023. Until then, many on fixed incomes have to tighten their budgets.
The Senior Citizens League estimates that Social Security recipients will see a 9.6% cost of living adjustment in the new year.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 15, 2022
More schools are willing to say: If your grades (and maybe test scores) are good enough, you're in!
Some colleges are opting for a direct admissions approach to accepting students — no college applications required.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Fracking flourishes as era of net-zero carbon looms

by Andy Uhler
Aug 15, 2022
The energy industry is emphasizing the controversial technique over traditional drilling, partly for its shorter timetable.
A fracking pump jack in California. Fracking for oil is generally a lower-risk and shorter-term proposition than vertical drilling.
David McNew/Getty Images
Job hunting in China's slowing economy

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 15, 2022
The unemployment rate is high among young Chinese graduates. What does it take a get a job in such a tough economy?
A busy Shanghai job fair in 2018. Since then, unemployment among 16- to 24-year-olds has steadily climbed, reaching 19.9% last month.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

