Apartments are going up, but rent isn’t going down yet
Apartment building hits a high. Plus, people with fixed-income benefits feel inflation's punch, and colleges try a new admissions strategy.
Developers press on with apartment building as would-be homeowners rent instead
Putting rental units on the market isn't easy, though.
Some kinds of inflation are "stickier" than others
"Flexible" prices, like those for gas and produce, may not track inflation trends as well their "sticky" counterparts, like shelter and dining out.
For Social Security recipients, "there’s no keeping up" with rising costs
The program is expected to provide a large benefits increase in 2023. Until then, many on fixed incomes have to tighten their budgets.
Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike
More schools are willing to say: If your grades (and maybe test scores) are good enough, you're in!
Fracking flourishes as era of net-zero carbon looms
The energy industry is emphasizing the controversial technique over traditional drilling, partly for its shorter timetable.
Job hunting in China's slowing economy
The unemployment rate is high among young Chinese graduates. What does it take a get a job in such a tough economy?
