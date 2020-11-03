Nov 3, 2020
Anything but election news
On today's show: A check-in on airlines and movie theaters, conversations with artists and artisans here and abroad, and ... uh, a little bit of economic context for this election.
Segments From this episode
China halts Ant Group IPO after Jack Ma blasts red tape
Analysts say the suspension reinforces the dominant role of the Chinese government in the private economy.
Can big-screen cinemas be saved?
AMC Theatres, reporting a brutal quarterly loss in revenues, turn to studios for a deal to stay afloat.
Flying soon? That middle seat might be occupied
More airlines are starting to sell middle seats to increase capacity on their flights.
High fashion in Italy faces "strange," uncertain times
The owner of a hand-embroidery business in Milan describes how the pandemic has affected her work and life.
How one professional singer is managing work from home
With live performances canceled, artists are finding creative solutions.
Music from the episode
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Cocomango Sie7e, The Islanauts
Ceremony Anchorsong
Lush Four Tet
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer