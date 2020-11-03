Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Anything but election news
Nov 3, 2020

Anything but election news

On today's show: A check-in on airlines and movie theaters, conversations with artists and artisans here and abroad, and ... uh, a little bit of economic context for this election.

Segments From this episode

China halts Ant Group IPO after Jack Ma blasts red tape

by Scott Tong
Nov 3, 2020
Analysts say the suspension reinforces the dominant role of the Chinese government in the private economy.
People visit a showroom of Ant Financial, now called Ant Group, in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province in 2018.
AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Can big-screen cinemas be saved?

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 3, 2020
AMC Theatres, reporting a brutal quarterly loss in revenues, turn to studios for a deal to stay afloat.
A worker at a reopened AMC theater in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in August.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images
COVID-19

Flying soon? That middle seat might be occupied

by Samantha Fields
Nov 3, 2020
More airlines are starting to sell middle seats to increase capacity on their flights.
Passengers board a flight in Lima, Peru, in July. Southwest Airlines said keeping its middle seats open cost the company $20 million in September alone.
Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images
COVID-19

High fashion in Italy faces "strange," uncertain times

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 3, 2020
The owner of a hand-embroidery business in Milan describes how the pandemic has affected her work and life.
Models are seen backstage at the Drome fashion show during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on Sept. 26.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
COVID-19

How one professional singer is managing work from home

by Rose Conlon
Nov 3, 2020
With live performances canceled, artists are finding creative solutions.
"When the pandemic hit, really quickly it became apparent that we wouldn’t be able to sing again with other people."
Courtesy of Ayana Haviv
