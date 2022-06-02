Another tool in the Federal Reserve’s inflation game plan
This week, the Fed will start offloading mortgage-backed securities. Plus, it's cool to stay in school, but staying cool in school is harder.
Segments From this episode
Why the Federal Reserve owns mortgage-backed securities — and what it hopes to achieve by offloading them
It all dates back to the financial crisis of 2008-09.
The TLDR on the OPEC meeting
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Abhi Rajendran at Energy Intelligence about the winners and losers of the recent OPEC+ meeting and just how much a boost to global oil production will impact oil prices.
Air conditioning (or lack of it) can affect student performance
Some schools are using their COVID relief funds to upgrade heating and cooling systems, including installing air conditioning.
Coal prices are way up and long-term commitments from customers are hard to find
Traditionally, when coal prices spike, many plants switch to natural gas. But with natural gas prices at record highs too, some power providers are at a loss.
To fill clinical roles, hospitals offer nonmedical staff training and opportunity
The "grow your own" approach involves offering paid training to employees so they can work with patients.
Hired, fired, can’t retire
From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," a look at what happens when your family becomes your retirement plan.
