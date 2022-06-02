Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Another tool in the Federal Reserve’s inflation game plan
Jun 2, 2022

Another tool in the Federal Reserve’s inflation game plan

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This week, the Fed will start offloading mortgage-backed securities. Plus, it's cool to stay in school, but staying cool in school is harder.

Segments From this episode

Why the Federal Reserve owns mortgage-backed securities — and what it hopes to achieve by offloading them

by Justin Ho
Jun 2, 2022
It all dates back to the financial crisis of 2008-09.
The Fed started letting some of its mortgage bonds expire in 2017. But then the pandemic hit, and the economy needed help again.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The TLDR on the OPEC meeting

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Abhi Rajendran at Energy Intelligence about the winners and losers of the recent OPEC+ meeting and just how much a boost to global oil production will impact oil prices.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Air conditioning (or lack of it) can affect student performance

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 2, 2022
Some schools are using their COVID relief funds to upgrade heating and cooling systems, including installing air conditioning.
Roughly a third of schools report having a fair or poor heating, cooling or ventilation system, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That can impact learning.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Coal prices are way up and long-term commitments from customers are hard to find

by Andy Uhler
Jun 2, 2022
Traditionally, when coal prices spike, many plants switch to natural gas. But with natural gas prices at record highs too, some power providers are at a loss.
A bird flies by emissions from a coal plant in Ohio in 2019. Coal prices in central Appalachia have already more than doubled over the past year.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

To fill clinical roles, hospitals offer nonmedical staff training and opportunity

by Blake Farmer
Jun 2, 2022
The "grow your own" approach involves offering paid training to employees so they can work with patients.
Clifford Johnson, 52, is one of 11 in an inaugural class at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which offered to train any employee to move into badly needed clinical roles on campus.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hired, fired, can’t retire

From Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable," a look at what happens when your family becomes your retirement plan.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Beat 100 Benny Sings, Marc Rebillet, Mocky, Cola Boyy
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
The Flower Called Nowhere Stereolab
Cirrus Bonobo
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.) Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Disco Ulysses (Instrumental) Vulfpeck

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:55 PM PDT
20:23
4:24 PM PDT
28:06
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
10:00 AM PDT
32:01
7:37 AM PDT
7:34
2:40 AM PDT
6:22
May 19, 2022
1:02
Paying more for plus-size clothes? Experts poke holes in the policy
Paying more for plus-size clothes? Experts poke holes in the policy
Why the Federal Reserve owns mortgage-backed securities — and what it hopes to achieve by offloading them
Why the Federal Reserve owns mortgage-backed securities — and what it hopes to achieve by offloading them
Could the tight labor market finally ease?
Could the tight labor market finally ease?
Royal warrants give public a ticket to celebrate Platinum Jubilee like the queen
Royal warrants give public a ticket to celebrate Platinum Jubilee like the queen