Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
With eyes focused on Ukraine, another crisis unfolds in Afghanistan
Feb 23, 2022

With eyes focused on Ukraine, another crisis unfolds in Afghanistan

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Though the Russia-Ukraine crisis has drawn a lot of attention recently, humanitarian and economic crises are still playing out in Afghanistan.

Segments From this episode

Let's look at the future of sanctions, shall we?

Kai looks at S.W.I.F.T., a Belgium-based cooperative, and why the global financial messaging system is part of the conversation about sanctions on Russia.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Aging housing stock fuels home improvement boom

by Amy Scott
Feb 23, 2022
Among the beneficiaries: Lowe's and Home Depot.
Lowe's and Home Depot, chains that sell renovation products, reported strong financial results this week. The trend is tied to the undersupply of new homes.
Mandel Ngan/AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Does the torrent of government data make economists better at predictions?

by Matt Levin
Feb 23, 2022
FRED, a popular government website, started tracking 30 kinds of data in 1991. Now it tracks 800,000.
The 800,000 types of data that FRED tracks are basically irresistible to economists.
Creative/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For this flower company CEO, it’s not just about growth

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 23, 2022
After laying off more than 200 people, Christina Stembel hopes to cultivate a healthy company — not just a growing one.
Christina Stembel, CEO of the direct-to-consumer company Farmgirl Flowers, said inflation and Apple’s new privacy policy are forcing her to pass higher costs on to customers.
Courtesy Farmgirl Flowers/Anna-Alexia Basille
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

Why this couple traded an apartment in Atlanta for a 27-foot sailboat

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 23, 2022
As housing costs rise, some are taking #vanlife one step further by leaving the solid footing of land. Instead of paying rent, they drop anchor.
Sunni Blanning and Brandon Bunch on the sailboat they call home.
Courtesy Blanning
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What is the current state of Afghanistan's economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Feb 23, 2022
Afghanistan was on the precipice of a humanitarian disaster, and it fell off that precipice, said Madiha Afzal at the Brookings Institution.
People shop at a vegetable market in Kabul in January. Since the Taliban takeover, an estimated 22.8 million Afghans are facing life-threatening food insecurity.
Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:30 PM PST
14:21
4:25 PM PST
27:19
1:49 PM PST
1:50
7:37 AM PST
8:07
2:23 AM PST
7:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
What does hitting pause on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline mean for Europe's energy supply?
What does hitting pause on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline mean for Europe's energy supply?
Is there a future in the "learning pod" education model?
Is there a future in the "learning pod" education model?
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.