And in first place … Nevada!
In this episode: Why Republican governors are leaning into clean energy. Also, the August jobs report and "My Analog Life."
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision, the August jobs report and more.
A banker, a customs broker and a real estate agent share “analog” memories
To wrap up our series about how technology has changed jobs, we hear from three “Marketplace” regulars.
Nevada leads pack in race for federal energy, climate cash
The states with the biggest clean energy investments, backed by Inflation Reduction Act funds, are not the typical climate change leaders.
August jobs report is mixed, but a pleasant surprise on wages
Job creation numbers were just OK, but average hourly earnings rose 3.8% year over year, more than economists expected.
