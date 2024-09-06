Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

And in first place … Nevada!
Sep 6, 2024

And in first place … Nevada!

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
In this episode: Why Republican governors are leaning into clean energy. Also, the August jobs report and "My Analog Life."

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision, the August jobs report and more.

My Analog Life

A banker, a customs broker and a real estate agent share “analog” memories

by Maria Hollenhorst , Sean McHenry and Sofia Terenzio
Sep 6, 2024
To wrap up our series about how technology has changed jobs, we hear from three “Marketplace” regulars.
This summer, we asked listeners to help us time travel to the analog age. Above, a worker climbs a ladder to check the inside of a huge clock.
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
Nevada leads pack in race for federal energy, climate cash

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 6, 2024
The states with the biggest clean energy investments, backed by Inflation Reduction Act funds, are not the typical climate change leaders.
Inflation Reduction Act funding is incentivizing states to invest in clean energy, but some are investing more than others.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
August jobs report is mixed, but a pleasant surprise on wages

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 6, 2024
Job creation numbers were just OK, but average hourly earnings rose 3.8% year over year, more than economists expected.
The monthly jobs report is a mixed bag for U.S. workers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Hell N Back" Bakar
"Abstract Poetic" DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner
"All That I Can Do" Tish Hyman

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

