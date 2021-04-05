Apr 5, 2021
An uneven vaccine rollout means an uneven economic recovery
We’re not all getting out of the pandemic at the same time, and that may leave lasting damage. Also on today's show: A new rule is giving patients access to all their medical records for free.
Segments From this episode
IMF warns global growth will be lopsided
It may take years for much of the world to catch up to the U.S. and China, where bigger vaccine rollouts have quickened economic recovery.
New rule gives patients access to all of their medical records and notes
If not for the pandemic, the ban on information blocking would be the biggest story in health care, a transparency advocate says.
Pandemic food benefit expands for qualifying children through summer
Researchers think this temporary expansion could bring permanent changes to the SNAP program.
An epidemiologist reflects on her pandemic child care decision
“I think I made the best decision I could,” said Whitney Robinson, a professor and public health expert.
Capitalism's response to school shootings
In his new book, "Children Under Fire," John Woodrow Cox writes about how gun violence affects children and the nearly $3 billion market for school security.
Desert homes become a hot commodity in California's real estate boom
The housing rush is fueled by the pandemic and the desire of people who can work remotely to get out of the city.
