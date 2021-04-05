The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

An uneven vaccine rollout means an uneven economic recovery
Apr 5, 2021

An uneven vaccine rollout means an uneven economic recovery

We’re not all getting out of the pandemic at the same time, and that may leave lasting damage. Also on today's show: A new rule is giving patients access to all their medical records for free.

Segments From this episode

IMF warns global growth will be lopsided

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 5, 2021
It may take years for much of the world to catch up to the U.S. and China, where bigger vaccine rollouts have quickened economic recovery.
As some countries recover, interest rates rise, making it harder for the economies of other countries to rebound.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
New rule gives patients access to all of their medical records and notes

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 5, 2021
If not for the pandemic, the ban on information blocking would be the biggest story in health care, a transparency advocate says.
The rule prevents “information blocking” by health care providers, but it may take time for some providers to roll out the changes.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Pandemic food benefit expands for qualifying children through summer

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 5, 2021
Researchers think this temporary expansion could bring permanent changes to the SNAP program.
For many kids, school is the main way to get any lunch at all.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images
My Economy

An epidemiologist reflects on her pandemic child care decision

by Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 5, 2021
“I think I made the best decision I could,” said Whitney Robinson, a professor and public health expert.
When schools and day cares shut down last spring, epidemiologist Whitney Robinson faced a choice.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Capitalism's response to school shootings

by John Woodrow Cox
Apr 5, 2021
In his new book, "Children Under Fire," John Woodrow Cox writes about how gun violence affects children and the nearly $3 billion market for school security.
Kindergarten students during a lockdown drill in Hawaii in 2003.
Phil Mislinski/Getty Images
Desert homes become a hot commodity in California's real estate boom

by Benjamin Gottlieb
Apr 5, 2021
The housing rush is fueled by the pandemic and the desire of people who can work remotely to get out of the city.
An abandoned homestead structure in Wonder Valley. People who migrate from the city to the desert may have to deal with a lack of services, including municipal water.
Benjamin Gottlieb
Music from the episode

Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
Chamakay Blood Orange
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
