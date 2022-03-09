An oil shock? In this economy?
Surging oil prices and high prices at the pump used to precede a recession. But after two years of the pandemic, this time might be different.
How to make sure your Ukraine donations make it to the people who need it
Donating requires some due diligence, especially when it comes to social media.
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
Logistics, business models and a fear of Russians' reactions are all factors.
Could China scoop up Russian goods at bargain-basement prices because of sanctions?
If fewer countries want Russian goods, supply goes up and China could, in theory, get cheaper prices. It is a whole other thing in practice.
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
Companies are rerouting around conflict zones and costs are on the rise, explains Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport.
