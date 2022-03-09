Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
An oil shock? In this economy?
Mar 8, 2022

An oil shock? In this economy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Surging oil prices and high prices at the pump used to precede a recession. But after two years of the pandemic, this time might be different.

Segments From this episode

How to make sure your Ukraine donations make it to the people who need it

by Samantha Fields
Mar 8, 2022
Donating requires some due diligence, especially when it comes to social media.
As the number of refugees from Ukraine increases, so does aid, and so do aid scams. Above, charity workers and volunteers in New Jersey pack boxes with humanitarian donations to be shipped to Ukraine.
Angela Weiss/AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 8, 2022
Logistics, business models and a fear of Russians' reactions are all factors.
The Kremlin's towers are reflected in the window of a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow. The chain said Tuesday that it would temporarily close its Russian locations.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Could China scoop up Russian goods at bargain-basement prices because of sanctions?

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 8, 2022
If fewer countries want Russian goods, supply goes up and China could, in theory, get cheaper prices. It is a whole other thing in practice.
Workers sort packages at a JD.com warehouse in Beijing in November. Items have been flying off the virtual shelves of a Russian store on the Chinese e-commerce site.
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 8, 2022
Companies are rerouting around conflict zones and costs are on the rise, explains Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport.
Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, said the air cargo business is "dramatically cut short right now in capacity."
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Nightlife (Zero dB Reconstruction) Bonobo
Drew Barrymore SZA
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Divina Toro y Moi
Didn't Cha Know Erykah Badu

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:08 PM PST
26:46
7:27 AM PST
9:04
1:50 PM PST
1:50
2:17 AM PST
5:17
Mar 7, 2022
14:17
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
What's the historic connection between high oil prices and recession?
What's the historic connection between high oil prices and recession?
Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports
Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports
The Fed's instant processing service promises paychecks "within seconds"
The Fed's instant processing service promises paychecks "within seconds"
Muslim entrepreneur brings modest fashion to her Maine community
Muslim entrepreneur brings modest fashion to her Maine community