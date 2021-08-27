An eviction crisis all over again
Also on today's show: The Weekly Wrap, the toll of wildfires on health care and plot twists in the China-Hollywood cinematic saga.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talked to ADP’s Nela Richardson and Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, consumer sentiment and how the delta variant might affect the economy this fall.
Delta variant could mean more cash for companies that flourished in lockdown
If more people stay at home, especially as cold weather creeps in, companies like DoorDash and Netflix could feel the benefit.
Supreme Court blocks eviction moratorium as aid trickles out
Just 11% of federal emergency rental relief had been spent by the end of July, according to the Treasury Department.
Wildfires have given parts of the West some of the worst air quality in the world
Even the East Coast has had air quality issues due to this summer's wildfire smoke.
The future of the Hollywood-China romance
Despite restrictions on imported films in China, Hollywood movies easily topped the Chinese box office for more than two decades. Not anymore.
Music from the episode
The Magician Andy Shauf
Light Cycle Yppah
Red-Eye The Album Leaf
Linger The Cranberries
Smoke & Mirrors TOKiMONSTA
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer