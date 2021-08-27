Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

An eviction crisis all over again
Aug 27, 2021

An eviction crisis all over again

Also on today's show: The Weekly Wrap, the toll of wildfires on health care and plot twists in the China-Hollywood cinematic saga.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talked to ADP’s Nela Richardson and Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, consumer sentiment and how the delta variant might affect the economy this fall.
Listen Now
COVID-19

Delta variant could mean more cash for companies that flourished in lockdown

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 27, 2021
If more people stay at home, especially as cold weather creeps in, companies like DoorDash and Netflix could feel the benefit.
The Netflix logo is seen on top of its Hollywood office building in February 2021. Spread of the delta variant could boost the fortunes of companies like Peloton, DoorDash and Netflix, experts say.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Supreme Court blocks eviction moratorium as aid trickles out

by Amy Scott
Aug 27, 2021
Just 11% of federal emergency rental relief had been spent by the end of July, according to the Treasury Department.
The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court building on Aug. 27 — the day after the court blocked the latest eviction moratorium.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Wildfires have given parts of the West some of the worst air quality in the world

by Samantha Fields
Aug 27, 2021
Even the East Coast has had air quality issues due to this summer's wildfire smoke.
The San Francisco skyline is only partially visible through smoky conditions in September 2020. Smoke from recent wildfires have caused Nevada and other parts of California to have unhealthy and hazardous air quality.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
The future of the Hollywood-China romance

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 27, 2021
Despite restrictions on imported films in China, Hollywood movies easily topped the Chinese box office for more than two decades. Not anymore.
The Chinese blockbuster "Detective Chinatown 2" was filmed in New York. Movies made in China and other countries have become very competitive with Hollywood offerings in the Chinese market.
Courtesy Mtime
Music from the episode

The Magician Andy Shauf
Khuda Bhi Aasman - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Khruangbin
Light Cycle Yppah
Red-Eye The Album Leaf
Linger The Cranberries
Smoke & Mirrors TOKiMONSTA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

