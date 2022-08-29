An economic double-take
As weird as the economy is right now, the dollar and job market remain strong. Plus, OB-GYNs in Tennessee weigh their legal risks amid the state's abortion ban.
Why the U.S. dollar is so strong right now
The dollar index hit a 20-year high in European trading, the result of the Fed's rate hikes and the relative strength of the U.S. economy.
How long can the job market stay this hot?
Some laid-off workers are surprised at how fast they were able to find new positions, says Sarah Chaney Cambon of The Wall Street Journal.
Proposed Manhattan congestion fee could make return to office even harder
Manhattan could soon charge drivers a toll to enter midtown, the financial district and other active areas.
Obstetricians weigh their legal risks under Tennessee's new abortion ban
The new laws punish those who perform abortions, now criminalized as a felony that comes with a fine.
Why is modern interior design so gray?
Amid the rise of HGTV after the real estate meltdown of 2008, investors have remodeled a vast swath of properties to look alike.
