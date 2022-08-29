My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
An economic double-take
Aug 29, 2022

An economic double-take

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As weird as the economy is right now, the dollar and job market remain strong. Plus, OB-GYNs in Tennessee weigh their legal risks amid the state's abortion ban.

Segments From this episode

Why the U.S. dollar is so strong right now

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 29, 2022
The dollar index hit a 20-year high in European trading, the result of the Fed's rate hikes and the relative strength of the U.S. economy.
The dollar is essentially at par with the euro — lower than it’s been since the European common currency was launched.
mars58/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How long can the job market stay this hot?

by Reema Khrais and Richard Cunningham
Aug 29, 2022
Some laid-off workers are surprised at how fast they were able to find new positions, says Sarah Chaney Cambon of The Wall Street Journal.
"The job market is still this bright spot really and it's overall outperforming kind of the rest of the economy," said Sarah Chaney Cambon, an economics reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Proposed Manhattan congestion fee could make return to office even harder

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 29, 2022
Manhattan could soon charge drivers a toll to enter midtown, the financial district and other active areas.
Dense traffic in midtown Manhattan. New York City’s proposed congestion plan could include tolls as high as $23 during peak hours.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Obstetricians weigh their legal risks under Tennessee's new abortion ban

by Blake Farmer
Aug 29, 2022
The new laws punish those who perform abortions, now criminalized as a felony that comes with a fine.
Dr. Kimberly Looney previously served as chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. She’s now moved into private practice and expects she will receive more scrutiny because of her experience providing abortions.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why is modern interior design so gray?

by Reema Khrais and Sarah Leeson
Aug 29, 2022
Amid the rise of HGTV after the real estate meltdown of 2008, investors have remodeled a vast swath of properties to look alike.
The drive to make money from housing, rather than live in it, has entrenched a handful of design tropes that include gray floors and mosaic tiles, observes Amanda Mull of The Atlantic.
kobzev3179/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:59 PM PDT
27:25
8:58 AM PDT
7:13
1:35 PM PDT
1:50
4:02 AM PDT
5:55
Aug 26, 2022
27:37
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Inflation is a global problem, but different countries face different pressures
Inflation is a global problem, but different countries face different pressures
Ahead of Fed's September meeting, some key data on unemployment and inflation
Ahead of Fed's September meeting, some key data on unemployment and inflation
People are fed up with summer travel chaos. When will it get better?
People are fed up with summer travel chaos. When will it get better?
Warning that parts of the U.S. will see heating oil shortage
Marketplace Morning Report
Warning that parts of the U.S. will see heating oil shortage