An American manufacturing comeback
A record number of manufacturing jobs are coming back to the U.S., a report says. Supply chain woes are part of the reason. Plus, how shipping issues are affecting a trio of small businesses.
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
A shorter chain means less room for error and uncertainty. But that security comes with a higher price tag.
From toys to custom bikes, these small businesses are still seeing shipment delays
Supply chain problems remain an obstacle as demand picks up.
Ukrainians in the U.S. have found new ways to send money to loved ones back home
But remittances have actually fallen as the war has dragged on.
Taiwan trade talks advance; U.S. will start official negotiations in the fall
An Indiana delegation is on the island seeking to expand academic and business ties, in particular bringing semiconductor production to the states.
Unengaged workers are fired up about "quiet quitting"
Young workers' sense of "wanting to untether my job from my identity" has grown in the past year, The Journal's Lindsay Ellis reports.
Car speed limiters are gaining traction
Last month a new European rule went into effect mandating speed limiters on new cars. Now New York city is trying out the devices.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer