America’s got a power grid problem
Jul 12, 2024

America's got a power grid problem

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Plus, a look back on the age of motorcycle messengers and a glimpse into the future of the administrative state.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Amy Scott

"Marketplace" host Amy Scott talks with Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg about the week's big economic data releases, politics facing the Fed, and more.

The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston

by Samantha Fields
Jul 12, 2024
Poles, lines and other infrastructure around the country are aging, and subject to damage from today's more extreme weather.
Texas' grid is one of many outdated systems struggling to manage extreme weather.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 12, 2024
The Supreme Court's decision overturning the Chevron deference is a step towards rolling back the power of the administrative state, the origins of which go back more than a century.
FDR addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress in 1939. During his tenure, President Roosevelt created new regulatory agencies aimed at improving life during the Great Depression.
ACME/AFP via Getty Images
My Analog Life

A former motorcycle messenger rides down memory lane

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 12, 2024
"I used up eight of my nine lives in that job," said Ray Charlton, who drove paperwork around Los Angeles in the 1980s.
A motorcyclist splits lanes as drivers sit in traffic in Southern California in 2024. In the 1980s, motorcycle messengers zoomed around Los Angeles delivering papers.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"chillin again" [bsd.u]
"Double Bass" Gorrillaz
"Offcut #1" Little People
"Every Day is a New Start" Sun Glitters

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

