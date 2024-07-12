America’s got a power grid problem
Plus, a look back on the age of motorcycle messengers and a glimpse into the future of the administrative state.
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott talks with Rachel Siegel at The Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg about the week’s big economic data releases, politics facing the Fed, and more.
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
Poles, lines and other infrastructure around the country are aging, and subject to damage from today's more extreme weather.
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
The Supreme Court's decision overturning the Chevron deference is a step towards rolling back the power of the administrative state, the origins of which go back more than a century.
A former motorcycle messenger rides down memory lane
“I used up eight of my nine lives in that job,” said Ray Charlton, who drove paperwork around Los Angeles in the 1980s.
Music from the episode
"chillin again" [bsd.u]
"Double Bass" Gorrillaz
"Offcut #1" Little People
"Every Day is a New Start" Sun Glitters
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer