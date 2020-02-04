Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

America's debt is "unsustainable"

Feb 4, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,301 Episodes
Marketplace 4,029 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,735 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 167 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 32 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
America’s debt is “unsustainable”
Feb 4, 2020

America’s debt is “unsustainable”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
That's what former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said onstage in Washington with World Bank President David Malpass this morning as part of a wide-ranging discussion with Kai Ryssdal.

Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Old Graffiti Bibio
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi
Can’t Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer

Thanks to our sponsors