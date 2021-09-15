America’s child care system is failing families. Just ask the Treasury Department.
Plus: how some dads have helped shift caregiving workloads, what import and export prices can tell us about inflation and PepsiCo takes on its plastic problem.
Segments From this episode
Import prices declined unexpectedly in August
These prices may be a bellwether of where domestic or worldwide inflation are headed, says Cornell economist Eswar Prasad.
Treasury says U.S. child care system is a market failure
The Biden administration is calling for Congress to expand existing programs and tax credits, as well as provide universal preschool.
The container price surge is weighing on the customs business
Tariffs used to be the main concern for customs broker Gretchen Blough's clients. Now, it's all about the shipping containers.
Pepsi pledges to halve unrecycled plastic in packaging by 2030
The single-serving plastic bottle has been the target of pushback against plastic pollution for decades.
Can Germany – Europe’s biggest carbon polluter – clean up its act?
Germany has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. Is that achievable?
How have dads been stepping up as caregivers during the pandemic?
Dads have played a more active role in domestic labor and caregiving during the pandemic. That's helped moms — just not enough.
