Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
America’s child care system is failing families. Just ask the Treasury Department.
Sep 15, 2021

America’s child care system is failing families. Just ask the Treasury Department.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: how some dads have helped shift caregiving workloads, what import and export prices can tell us about inflation and PepsiCo takes on its plastic problem.

Segments From this episode

Import prices declined unexpectedly in August

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 15, 2021
These prices may be a bellwether of where domestic or worldwide inflation are headed, says Cornell economist Eswar Prasad.
A container vessel passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York. Although import prices eased in August, they were up 9% year over year.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Treasury says U.S. child care system is a market failure

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 15, 2021
The Biden administration is calling for Congress to expand existing programs and tax credits, as well as provide universal preschool.
A Treasury Department report released Wednesday argues that the child care industry is failing families because of inadequate availability and high costs.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The container price surge is weighing on the customs business

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Sep 15, 2021
Tariffs used to be the main concern for customs broker Gretchen Blough's clients. Now, it's all about the shipping containers.
Trucks with shipping containers sit on a dock at the Port of Oakland on Sept. 9. Container prices have soared during the pandemic.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pepsi pledges to halve unrecycled plastic in packaging by 2030

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 15, 2021
The single-serving plastic bottle has been the target of pushback against plastic pollution for decades.
PepsiCo is increasing the recycled content of its packaging. Younger consumers are paying attention to the environmental impact of the products they consider buying, analysts say.
Tim Boyle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Can Germany – Europe’s biggest carbon polluter – clean up its act?

by Stephen Beard
Sep 15, 2021
Germany has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. Is that achievable?
Steam and exhaust rise from the chemical company and coking plant in Oberhausen, Germany in January 2017.
Lukas Schulze via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Parenting in a Pandemic

How have dads been stepping up as caregivers during the pandemic?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 15, 2021
Dads have played a more active role in domestic labor and caregiving during the pandemic. That's helped moms — just not enough.
With more fathers at home during the pandemic, housework and child care has become more equal.
FG Trade via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love) JAY-Z
Posed To Be - Instrumental Breakestra
Run, Alive, Run Felix Laband
Other Side Of The Game Erykah Badu
Don't Mess With My Man Lucy Pearl
J-Boy Phoenix

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:41 PM PDT
14:16
4:00 PM PDT
26:46
2:15 PM PDT
1:50
7:42 AM PDT
8:48
2:24 AM PDT
5:58
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Is going into the office necessary?
The Big Return
Is going into the office necessary?
Government support credited with decline in poverty in 2020
Government support credited with decline in poverty in 2020
10 years later, was the Occupy Wall Street movement effective?
10 years later, was the Occupy Wall Street movement effective?
Will "South Park" creators remake Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?
Will "South Park" creators remake Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?