Americans are spending more than they’re making
That spending spree can't last. Plus, talk of tariffs in the Weekly Wrap.
The Weekly Wrap
We're joined by the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about the latest inflation figures, the fate of the Trump administration’s tariffs and the path ahead for the Fed’s attempt to moderate inflation.
Consumers are spending up a storm — and spending down their savings
Even though they're pessimistic about the economy and economists worry about a recession.
When consumers feel strapped, some brands do well anyway
Strong earnings from Nordstrom, Macy's and Dollar General suggest pent-up demand and a reframing of what people consider essential spending.
Why the U.K. is threatening to tear up part of its Brexit treaty with the European Union
The British move to change unilaterally part of its withdrawal deal with the EU could trigger a trade war with the bloc.
Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Scenic Drive Poolside
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Tidal Waves The Shacks
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, KillBeatz, Fela Kuti
I'm a Rock Jitwam
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer