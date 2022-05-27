Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Americans are spending more than they’re making
May 27, 2022

Americans are spending more than they're making

That spending spree can't last. Plus, talk of tariffs in the Weekly Wrap.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

We're joined by the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about the latest inflation figures, the fate of the Trump administration’s tariffs and the path ahead for the Fed’s attempt to moderate inflation.
Consumers are spending up a storm — and spending down their savings

by Mitchell Hartman
May 27, 2022
Even though they're pessimistic about the economy and economists worry about a recession.
Americans are spending more money than they've got coming in each month.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
When consumers feel strapped, some brands do well anyway

by Kristin Schwab
May 27, 2022
Strong earnings from Nordstrom, Macy's and Dollar General suggest pent-up demand and a reframing of what people consider essential spending.
Dollar Tree said groceries made up a bigger part of its sales last quarter — which could spell trouble for retailers like Walmart and Target.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why the U.K. is threatening to tear up part of its Brexit treaty with the European Union

by Stephen Beard
May 27, 2022
The British move to change unilaterally part of its withdrawal deal with the EU could trigger a trade war with the bloc.
The Brexit grace period is over for most nonfood products arriving in Northern Ireland from the British mainland, and a wide swathe of goods already has been squeezed out of the Northern Ireland market.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Scenic Drive Poolside
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Tidal Waves The Shacks
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, KillBeatz, Fela Kuti
I'm a Rock Jitwam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

