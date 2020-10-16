Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Americans are on the move
Oct 16, 2020

Americans are on the move

Plus: the latest consumer spending numbers, the racial wealth gap and what stockpiling does to the supply chain.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: There's clearly no relief coming

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson from The New York Times and Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post about the rising stakes for a federal relief bill and more for the Weekly Wrap.
How long can consumers keep spending?

by Marielle Segarra
Oct 16, 2020
Retail sales jumped nearly 2% in September, but it's hard to exactly say why.
One economist says without more federal stimulus, we're risking a double-dip recession.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

The pandemic is affecting why and where we move

by Amy Scott
Oct 16, 2020
A new Marketplace-Edison Research Poll found the flexibility to work anywhere as a factor.
"Fourteen percent of those that move with us are saying one of the primary reasons was due to COVID,” said Tricia Schuler, marketing director for United Van Lines' parent company UniGroup. Above, a moving crew loads a truck in Manhattan in March.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
COVID-19

Global food prices rise as countries stockpile amid worsening pandemic

by Scott Tong
Oct 16, 2020
Globally, grain and meat prices continue to rise, just as more and more people can’t afford them because of widespread job losses.
Empty shelves at a grocery store in Los Angeles in March. One expert said the U.S. is probably among the worst of developed countries when it comes to food security.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Wealth creation in a racialized economy

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson, principal and senior analyst at Edward Jones, about wealth creation in a racialized economy.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
