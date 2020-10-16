Oct 16, 2020
Americans are on the move
Plus: the latest consumer spending numbers, the racial wealth gap and what stockpiling does to the supply chain.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: There's clearly no relief coming
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Ana Swanson from The New York Times and Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post about the rising stakes for a federal relief bill and more for the Weekly Wrap.
How long can consumers keep spending?
Retail sales jumped nearly 2% in September, but it's hard to exactly say why.
The pandemic is affecting why and where we move
A new Marketplace-Edison Research Poll found the flexibility to work anywhere as a factor.
Global food prices rise as countries stockpile amid worsening pandemic
Globally, grain and meat prices continue to rise, just as more and more people can’t afford them because of widespread job losses.
Wealth creation in a racialized economy
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson, principal and senior analyst at Edward Jones, about wealth creation in a racialized economy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer