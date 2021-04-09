The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Amazon workers vote against unionization
Apr 9, 2021

Amazon workers vote against unionization

It looked like the union could win, but the “no” vote was no surprise to experts. Also on today's show: Texas plumbers are still flush with business after February's freeze and the democratization of fine art.

Music from the episode

Remember the Rain Kadhja Bonet
Shells Teebs
Lovin Millionyoung
Memories Blue Lab Beats
Stop Being Greedy DMX

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
