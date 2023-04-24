All that space Bed Bath & Beyond will leave behind
When Bed Bath & Beyond goes to the great beyond, what's gonna happen to all those empty storefronts? Plus, the role of hope in confronting the climate crisis.
Segments From this episode
Weakening dollar could feature in earnings reports this week
The dollar has lost value against major currencies since last summer. This means U.S. products are cheaper abroad, but importing is more costly.
What might happen to all that retail space Bed Bath & Beyond may soon abandon?
There may be more demand for the suburban real estate than there was for sheets and towels.
Why global investors ask: Where's Jack Ma?
For over two years, the whereabouts of one of China’s leading tech moguls has generated intense interest from the media and global investors. But is it warranted?
Amid dire climate change projections, a new book argues that hope still matters
Well-known author Rebecca Solnit co-edited “Not Too Late,” which argues we shouldn't view climate change as a battle we've already lost.
How a college credit card signup led to $20,000 in debt
Yanely Espinal, host of Marketplace's podcast "Financially Inclined," tells the story of taking on a financial responsibility she wasn't prepared for.
Music from the episode
Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Running Around Goth Babe
New Groove Takenobu
Back To You Selena Gomez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer