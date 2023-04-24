The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

All that space Bed Bath & Beyond will leave behind
Apr 24, 2023

All that space Bed Bath & Beyond will leave behind

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
When Bed Bath & Beyond goes to the great beyond, what's gonna happen to all those empty storefronts? Plus, the role of hope in confronting the climate crisis.

Weakening dollar could feature in earnings reports this week

by Justin Ho
Apr 24, 2023
The dollar has lost value against major currencies since last summer. This means U.S. products are cheaper abroad, but importing is more costly.
The dollar’s value had been falling since the latter part of 2022.
Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images
What might happen to all that retail space Bed Bath & Beyond may soon abandon?

by Matt Levin
Apr 24, 2023
There may be more demand for the suburban real estate than there was for sheets and towels.
Bed Bath & Beyond is slated to begin shuttering nearly 360 storefronts across the country, and some landlords may use the opportunity to raise storefront rents.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why global investors ask: Where's Jack Ma?

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 24, 2023
For over two years, the whereabouts of one of China's leading tech moguls has generated intense interest from the media and global investors. But is it warranted?
Jack Ma at a startup fair in Paris in 2019. Since China's crackdown on tech moguls in 2020, Ma has largely kept a low profile.
Phillipe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images
Amid dire climate change projections, a new book argues that hope still matters

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Apr 24, 2023
Well-known author Rebecca Solnit co-edited "Not Too Late," which argues we shouldn't view climate change as a battle we've already lost.
"Not Too Late," said co-editor Rebecca Solnit, is "a toolbox to equip people with the ideas, the hope, the confidence, the context, to go out and do something."
Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

How a college credit card signup led to $20,000 in debt

by Yanely Espinal and Sean McHenry
Apr 24, 2023
Yanely Espinal, host of Marketplace's podcast "Financially Inclined," tells the story of taking on a financial responsibility she wasn't prepared for.
"I sat down, added up all the credit card debt that I had," Yanely Espinal said. "And it was just over $20,000. That scared me half to death."
Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lou's Tune DARGZ, Moses Boyd
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Running Around Goth Babe
New Groove Takenobu
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

