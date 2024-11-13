Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

All inflation is local
Nov 13, 2024

All inflation is local

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Nationally, inflation registered 2.6% year over year in October. But if you're in the New York metro area or urban Hawaii, it's a bit worse.

Segments From this episode

Rent inflation has been slowly cooling down for 18 months

by Justin Ho
Nov 13, 2024
While shelter costs are up from last year, according the consumer price index, other data shows rents have been falling in some metro areas.
Shelter prices rose nearly 5% in the past 12 months, according to the latest CPI report. But rents have been falling for nearly a year and a half.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Household debt is up, but Americans are in a better spot to pay it

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 13, 2024
Income has grown an average of 6.2% annually while debts have increased 4%.
Americans have more household debt, but more extra money to pay it.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
After Hurricane Helene washed away her tea business, she's calmly working to rebuild

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Nov 13, 2024
"It is going to take funding, and it is going to take a lot of support," says Jessie Dean, owner of Asheville Tea Co. in North Carolina.
Jessie Dean (second from right), owner of Asheville Tea Co., works with chrysanthemums harvested after the storm.
Courtesy Jessie Dean
At COP29, wealthy and poor nations negotiate to split the climate bill

by Henry Epp
Nov 13, 2024
U.N. summit's key talks focus on which countries should pay to help others mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Representatives from all corners of the world meet in Azerbaijan for COP29, the United Nations' annual climate summit.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
Inflation is higher in New York and Hawaii than in Tampa and Denver. Why?

by Samantha Fields
Nov 13, 2024
It mostly comes down to one thing: housing.
Housing prices are rising at different rates for people in different regions.
Allison Dinner/Getty Images
More consumers are planning to use generative AI for holiday shopping

by Corinne Ruff
Nov 13, 2024
Amazon and Walmart are both touting AI chatbots as a convenient way to shop this holiday season. But will it really change the way we buy?
It's the first holiday season for Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, which launched in February.
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Drifting" Maverick Sabre
"Faraway" Kulakostas
"luv letter" DJ Okawari
"Afternoon Soul" Gramatick
"Forest Funk" The Polish Ambassador, Ryan Herr, Tropo, Jesse James Hendricks
"No Helmet Up Indianola" RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

