All inflation is local
Nationally, inflation registered 2.6% year over year in October. But if you're in the New York metro area or urban Hawaii, it's a bit worse.
Rent inflation has been slowly cooling down for 18 months
While shelter costs are up from last year, according the consumer price index, other data shows rents have been falling in some metro areas.
Household debt is up, but Americans are in a better spot to pay it
Income has grown an average of 6.2% annually while debts have increased 4%.
After Hurricane Helene washed away her tea business, she's calmly working to rebuild
"It is going to take funding, and it is going to take a lot of support," says Jessie Dean, owner of Asheville Tea Co. in North Carolina.
At COP29, wealthy and poor nations negotiate to split the climate bill
U.N. summit's key talks focus on which countries should pay to help others mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Inflation is higher in New York and Hawaii than in Tampa and Denver. Why?
It mostly comes down to one thing: housing.
More consumers are planning to use generative AI for holiday shopping
Amazon and Walmart are both touting AI chatbots as a convenient way to shop this holiday season. But will it really change the way we buy?
