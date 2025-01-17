Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

All hail the U.S. consumer!
Jan 16, 2025

All hail the U.S. consumer!

Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Despite lingering inflation concerns, retail sales were strong last month. Plus, wholesale electricity prices and matching skills with employers' needs.

Segments From this episode

Retail sales data shows robust consumption despite cost concerns

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 16, 2025
December saw a 0.4% monthly gain and November was revised up. Less well-off consumers kept up with the aid of credit cards or savings accounts.
Consumer spending was up nearly across the board in December, said Robert Frick at Navy Federal Credit Union.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
As trade tensions escalate, here’s what’s inside China’s trade war playbook

by Justin Ho
Jan 16, 2025
China has had years to figure out how to best respond to U.S. tariffs. That means it’s developed plenty of strategies to respond to any new tariffs during Trump’s second term.
China may not want to escalate the trade war too much because it could make it more difficult to attract foreign investment.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Employers are having trouble finding workers with the right skills

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 16, 2025
Companies reported on their quest to fill jobs in the Fed's Beige Book. The arrival of AI may have changed hiring needs.
Businesses told the Federal Reserve that finding workers with AI expertise has been difficult.
miniseries/Getty Images
How one California business is learning to prepare for when disaster hits

by Nicholas Guiang

After living through the CZU fire in 2020, Sonia McMoran, who owns a gift shop in Santa Cruz, California, is trying to be more proactive in preparing her business for the worst.

Music from the episode

Growing Light Richard Houghten
Passionfruit Drake
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Different Now Chastity Belt
First Choice Oddissee

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

