All hail the U.S. consumer!
Despite lingering inflation concerns, retail sales were strong last month. Plus, wholesale electricity prices and matching skills with employers' needs.
Retail sales data shows robust consumption despite cost concerns
December saw a 0.4% monthly gain and November was revised up. Less well-off consumers kept up with the aid of credit cards or savings accounts.
As trade tensions escalate, here’s what’s inside China’s trade war playbook
China has had years to figure out how to best respond to U.S. tariffs. That means it’s developed plenty of strategies to respond to any new tariffs during Trump’s second term.
Employers are having trouble finding workers with the right skills
Companies reported on their quest to fill jobs in the Fed's Beige Book. The arrival of AI may have changed hiring needs.
How one California business is learning to prepare for when disaster hits
After living through the CZU fire in 2020, Sonia McMoran, who owns a gift shop in Santa Cruz, California, is trying to be more proactive in preparing her business for the worst.
