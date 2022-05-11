Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on the pandemic and work-from-anywhere
May 11, 2022

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on the pandemic and work-from-anywhere

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: how consumers are responding to (barely) slowing inflation, what Treasury bond yields have to do with student loans and why the Oakland A's are playing ball for tiny crowds.

Music from the episode

The Medium Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Orchids Monster Rally
Montara Pandrezz, j'san, Epektase
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:36 PM PDT
16:39
3:51 PM PDT
27:45
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
7:26 AM PDT
7:56
2:59 AM PDT
8:26
May 5, 2022
30:35
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
Economic Pulse
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults