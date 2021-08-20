Aid groups are bracing for thousands of Afghan refugees
Plus: The Weekly Wrap, the value of an iconic toy store's name and a chat about workplace culture with journalist Anne Helen Petersen.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
The Washington Post's Catherine Rampell and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez chat with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, slowing growth forecasts and expiring expanded federal unemployment benefits.
Aid groups scramble to prepare homes for Afghan evacuees
The Biden administration has expanded the Special Immigrant Visa program to allow more Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war to resettle here.
Back in name only: Toys R Us brand to reappear in more than 400 Macy's stores
Just a few years ago, the toy retailer closed its U.S. operations and laid off 30,000 workers.
Can companies really be empathetic toward their workers?
As Anne Helen Petersen writes, messaging about empathy is different from taking action, and not every employee is buying it.
