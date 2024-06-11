Jobs IRLA Warmer WorldShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
One meeellion dollars!
Jun 11, 2024

One meeellion dollars!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"One meeellion dollars!" Still from "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"
... as Dr. Evil says. But how much is that in today's dollars? Plus, we discuss whether pet insurance is worth it.

Segments From this episode

Small businesses are apprehensive these days

by Savannah Maher
Jun 11, 2024
The NFIB reports a spike in its uncertainty index, perhaps triggered by thrifty consumers and the upcoming election.
The feeling of certainty about future business conditions has waned among merchants, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Ad spending is climbing, thanks to tireless consumers — and artificial intelligence

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 11, 2024
AI promises to improve ad targeting. It can also generate content tailored to individuals.
Artificial intelligence could inform more than 94% of ad spending before the end of the decade, a GroupM report says.
Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Jun 11, 2024
Pet insurance is expensive and might not cover as much as owners think it will, especially for older pets or those with preexisting conditions.
Older pets tend to have higher insurance premiums, says Emily Stewart at Business Insider.
Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Austin Powers and Dr. Evil can teach us to adjust for inflation

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 11, 2024
Don’t be like Dr. Evil, who didn’t check the CPI before making ransom demands.
"One meeellion dollars!"
Still from "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

When an accessibility mapping app went viral, success came with a cost

by Sarah Leeson
Jun 11, 2024
Roll Mobility, an app for mapping accessibility infrastructure and linking disabled communities, went viral. Now the team needs to raise funds.
A viral video boosted the popularity of an accessibility app called Roll Mobility. Now the company needs to raise funds to build its operation, said co-founder Joe Foster.
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Speak To Me / Breathe" Easy Star All-Stars
"Mean Green" Snarky Puppy
"Redbone" Childish Gambino
"Desafinado" Quincy Jones
"City Music" Kevin Morby

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:46 PM PDT
27:51
2:54 PM PDT
1:05
7:00 AM PDT
6:32
3:04 AM PDT
12:47
Jun 10, 2024
15:34
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza