One meeellion dollars!
... as Dr. Evil says. But how much is that in today's dollars? Plus, we discuss whether pet insurance is worth it.
Segments From this episode
Small businesses are apprehensive these days
The NFIB reports a spike in its uncertainty index, perhaps triggered by thrifty consumers and the upcoming election.
Ad spending is climbing, thanks to tireless consumers — and artificial intelligence
AI promises to improve ad targeting. It can also generate content tailored to individuals.
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Pet insurance is expensive and might not cover as much as owners think it will, especially for older pets or those with preexisting conditions.
Austin Powers and Dr. Evil can teach us to adjust for inflation
Don’t be like Dr. Evil, who didn’t check the CPI before making ransom demands.
When an accessibility mapping app went viral, success came with a cost
Roll Mobility, an app for mapping accessibility infrastructure and linking disabled communities, went viral. Now the team needs to raise funds.
Music from the episode
"Speak To Me / Breathe" Easy Star All-Stars
"Mean Green" Snarky Puppy
"Redbone" Childish Gambino
"Desafinado" Quincy Jones
"City Music" Kevin Morby
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer