Access to federal data in flux
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
David Van Riper, an expert in improving public access to government data, discusses why the information is vital. Plus, Walmart is branching out beyond retail.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Walmart's "alternative" businesses give megaretailer a boost
Its quarterly report shows ad sales, membership income and its third-party marketplace expanded. Their margins may help keep store prices low.
Why losing access to federal data is like taking “an X-ray machine away from a doctor”
Data collected by the government helps researchers, policymakers, business owners and other individuals understand what’s happening in the economy.
ChatGPT now has 400 million weekly users — and a lot of competition
The profusion and popularity of free, open-source models has raised questions about how AI companies can actually profit from their products.
What the government saving money actually means
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal digs into why making cuts to federal agencies also means cutting into economic growth.
The U.S. added a record amount of solar energy generating capacity in 2024
Solar's big year helped push the proportion of power generated by renewables up to 24%.
Homeownership woes in Charles Town
We check back in with Monique Coleman a year after she bought new construction in a West Virginia town.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer