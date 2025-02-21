Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you.
Access to federal data in flux
Feb 20, 2025

Access to federal data in flux

AnnaStills via Getty Images
David Van Riper, an expert in improving public access to government data, discusses why the information is vital. Plus, Walmart is branching out beyond retail.

Segments From this episode

Walmart's "alternative" businesses give megaretailer a boost

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 20, 2025
Its quarterly report shows ad sales, membership income and its third-party marketplace expanded. Their margins may help keep store prices low.
Walmart has diversified its operations far beyond big-box retail.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Why losing access to federal data is like taking “an X-ray machine away from a doctor”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 20, 2025
Data collected by the government helps researchers, policymakers, business owners and other individuals understand what’s happening in the economy.
Just as x-rays help doctors see what’s happening inside their patients, data collected by the government offers insight into the economy. Above, a physician examines a chest radiograph of a patient.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images
ChatGPT now has 400 million weekly users — and a lot of competition

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 20, 2025
The profusion and popularity of free, open-source models has raised questions about how AI companies can actually profit from their products.
In January, DeepSeek topped Apple’s download charts. This week, it’s xAI’s Grok. Then there’s Perplexity, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
What the government saving money actually means

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal digs into why making cuts to federal agencies also means cutting into economic growth.

The U.S. added a record amount of solar energy generating capacity in 2024

by Henry Epp
Feb 20, 2025
Solar's big year helped push the proportion of power generated by renewables up to 24%.
The U.S. added tremendously to its solar power capacity in 2024, said a report from Bloomberg and the and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Homeownership woes in Charles Town

by Kai Ryssdal

We check back in with Monique Coleman a year after she bought new construction in a West Virginia town.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

