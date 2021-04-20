The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

About China’s “poverty alleviation slow trains”
Apr 20, 2021

In China, low-income riders rely on slow, government-subsidized trains. Also on today's show: Commercial construction faces a rocky year, and Apple bets that users will opt in to be tracked.

Segments From this episode

Commercial construction faces a rocky year but skilled workers are still needed

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 20, 2021
Study shows commercial construction employment is still down about 5% from before the pandemic.
Study says any ramp-up in big and expensive projects will lag the overall economic recovery.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Tenants facing pandemic eviction have a new ally: the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 20, 2021
The new CFPB rule requires landlords to clearly inform tenants — and limits what debt collectors can do.
The new CFPB new rule forbids debt collectors from giving tenants misleading information about their rights.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Apple bets on users opting in to be tracked, rather than opting out

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 20, 2021
Apple's new App Tracking Transparency feature comes as a blow to advertisers who've depended on default tracking.
This change means apps won’t be able to collect as much data about mobile users or sell it to advertisers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How a food business tied to the hotel industry is recovering from COVID-19

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 20, 2021
“We're not there yet,” said Kurt Loudenback, CEO of Grand Prairie Foods. “But we feel pretty optimistic about 2021.”
As travel demand bounces back, Kurt Loudenback, CEO of a company that makes hotel breakfast food, is optimistic that his business will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
China's slow trains for the poor

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 20, 2021
There are 81 no-frills train routes left over from the Mao era to service far-flung areas. Who rides them?
A villager boards a slow train with a television strapped to his back in 2015. The train connected communities in Sichuan and Yunnan provinces that were not frequently served by China's modernized rail network.
Qian Haifeng
My Economy

Admins' Day is a pandemic bright spot for this florist

by Andie Corban
Apr 20, 2021
Last year, a busy Administrative Professionals' Day assured florist Miles Johnson that his business would survive the pandemic.
"When the new post-pandemic order settles in, we'll definitely be back and having more weddings and events," said Miles Johnson, owner of Fiori Floral Design.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
