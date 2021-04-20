Apr 20, 2021
About China’s “poverty alleviation slow trains”
In China, low-income riders rely on slow, government-subsidized trains. Also on today's show: Commercial construction faces a rocky year, and Apple bets that users will opt in to be tracked.
Segments From this episode
Commercial construction faces a rocky year but skilled workers are still needed
Study shows commercial construction employment is still down about 5% from before the pandemic.
Tenants facing pandemic eviction have a new ally: the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
The new CFPB rule requires landlords to clearly inform tenants — and limits what debt collectors can do.
Apple bets on users opting in to be tracked, rather than opting out
Apple's new App Tracking Transparency feature comes as a blow to advertisers who've depended on default tracking.
How a food business tied to the hotel industry is recovering from COVID-19
“We're not there yet,” said Kurt Loudenback, CEO of Grand Prairie Foods. “But we feel pretty optimistic about 2021.”
China's slow trains for the poor
There are 81 no-frills train routes left over from the Mao era to service far-flung areas. Who rides them?
Admins' Day is a pandemic bright spot for this florist
Last year, a busy Administrative Professionals' Day assured florist Miles Johnson that his business would survive the pandemic.
Music from the episode
Pink + White Frank Ocean
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Watch it Grow The Everywheres
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer