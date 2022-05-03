Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Abortion access as an employee benefit?
May 3, 2022

Abortion access as an employee benefit?

May 3, 2022

Some companies are helping their employees access abortion care. We'll also break down the Federal Reserve's balance sheet and examine where Fed interest rate hikes will be felt first.

Segments From this episode

How some companies help employees access abortions

by Stephanie Hughes
May 3, 2022
Before the leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade, some employers said they would help workers pay for procedures like abortions.
Some companies are already covering employee expenses related to abortion care. Above, reproductive rights activists make signs outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Anticipated Fed interest rate hike already being felt

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 3, 2022
Mortgage rates, for example, probably already have the Fed hikes built in.
The Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates this week. If you're trying to take out a mortgage, chances are you're already feeling the effects.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve plans to shrink its balance sheet. Here's what that means.

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
May 3, 2022
The strategy is aimed at tightening credit and easing inflation. Purdue's Cathy Zhang worries about the effects on financial markets.
The Fed's balance sheet includes government and other debt securities the central bank bought to ease credit across the economy. Chair Jerome Powell's focus has changed to easing inflation.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai: Globalization 1.0 was “fragile.” Will 2.0 be more resilient?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
May 2, 2022
Tai outlined what globalization 2.0 will look like and what those changes mean for the American people at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in conversation with Kai Ryssdal at the Milken Institute Global Conference on May 2.
Milken Institute
Music from the episode

Tangerine Beach Fossils
Circles Post Malone
Go Gina SZA
Jealousy - Instrumental Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
Wasting Time ( feat. Drake & The Neptunes ) Brent Faiyaz, Drake, The Neptunes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

