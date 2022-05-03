Abortion access as an employee benefit?
Some companies are helping their employees access abortion care. We'll also break down the Federal Reserve's balance sheet and examine where Fed interest rate hikes will be felt first.
Segments From this episode
How some companies help employees access abortions
Before the leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade, some employers said they would help workers pay for procedures like abortions.
Anticipated Fed interest rate hike already being felt
Mortgage rates, for example, probably already have the Fed hikes built in.
The Federal Reserve plans to shrink its balance sheet. Here's what that means.
The strategy is aimed at tightening credit and easing inflation. Purdue's Cathy Zhang worries about the effects on financial markets.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai: Globalization 1.0 was “fragile.” Will 2.0 be more resilient?
Tai outlined what globalization 2.0 will look like and what those changes mean for the American people at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
Music from the episode
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Circles Post Malone
Go Gina SZA
Jealousy - Instrumental Slum Village, Abstract Orchestra
Wasting Time ( feat. Drake & The Neptunes ) Brent Faiyaz, Drake, The Neptunes
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer