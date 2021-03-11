The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A year into the pandemic, a look back at unemployment numbers
Mar 11, 2021

We try to get a sense of the scale and severity of joblessness over the past year. Plus, what it's been like to be a remote intern during the COVID-19 contagion.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

A year of pandemic unemployment, by the numbers

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 11, 2021
Three economists share statistics that depict the depth and length of the COVID-19 recession.
For the past 51 weeks, first-time claims have been higher than at any time during the Great Recession.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Businesses plan to spend more money on themselves. What does that mean?

by Justin Ho
Mar 11, 2021
Greater capital spending is a sign that consumer demand is picking up and will probably continue to grow.
Capital spending involves large-scale business investments like buying machinery and building new workspace.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Craft store, rooted in hands-on learning, pivots online to survive

by Kai Ryssdal , Daisy Palacios and Minju Park
Mar 11, 2021
Amelia Freeman-Lynde wanted to show people the joys of handcraft in person. The pandemic forced her to transition to e-commerce.
Amelia Freeman-Lynde owns Freeman's Creative in Durham, North Carolina. "So much of running a small business is trying to anticipate what's coming next," she says. "And we can't do that right now."
Chika Gujarathi / Courtesy of Amelia Freeman-Lynde
Workplace Culture

How do interns learn about the workplace when there is none?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 11, 2021
The programs are less about casual networking and observation in a remote world. Remote internships need more direction, one expert says.
"There's no observation, really, there's no serendipitous contact," in remote internships, says Marianna Savoca of Stony Brook University.
Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sunrise The Kooks
Goodness Emancipator
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
Raspberry Jam Allah-Las
On It Maestro Nightmares On Wax
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
