Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A weaker dollar
Aug 29, 2024

A weaker dollar

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
It’s now at its lowest level, relative to other currencies, in more than a year. But that’s not necessarily bad news. Plus, Dollar General's profits are down, despite stronger sales than last year.

Segments From this episode

Businesses' investment in new equipment helped boost GDP

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 29, 2024
The real gross domestic product for the second quarter was even stronger than previously thought.
Businesses' investments in new equipment have helped fuel better-then-expected GDP growth.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

At Dollar General, sales of "consumable" goods are up. But profits are down.

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 29, 2024
The retailer can only raise prices so much — households that earn less than $35,000 a year account for 60% of its sales.
Even when wholesale prices for its goods rise, Dollar General can only charge its customers so much. 
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inside China's "superchip" black market

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 29, 2024
Powerful computer chips are sold in Shenzhen markets despite U.S. restrictions on exports, says Ana Swanson of the New York Times.
An electronics store in a Shenzhen tech market, where vendors are selling some restricted NVIDIA superchips.
Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The dollar weakens as markets bet on Fed cutting interest rates

by Justin Ho
Aug 29, 2024
That's a positive for U.S exports, but it raises prices for imported goods.
Lower rates tend to reduce demand for bonds bought with dollars, which decreases the value of the currency.
Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Composting bodies catches on as the eco-friendly alternative to burial and cremation

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 29, 2024
Body disposition can have a major environmental impact. That’s partly why 12 states and counting have legalized human composting in the past five years.
One disposition produces 200-300 pounds of soil, according to Earth Funeral CEO Tom Harries. But most families choose to keep a fraction of it.
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Earth Funeral
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Matter Of Fact Bibio
El Otro Chile Portvoz, Stailok
Dirty Harry Gorillaz, Bootie Brown
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
502 Blues Wayne Shorter

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:27 PM PDT
12:39
3:58 PM PDT
28:07
10:00 AM PDT
39:15
8:45 AM PDT
8:10
Aug 29, 2024
13:41
Aug 23, 2024
15:47
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
Breaking Ground
In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
What incentive does Oasis have to get back together now?
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Election 2024
The push to erase medical debt is gaining speed
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?
Are McDonald’s collector cups worth more than the liquid assets inside?