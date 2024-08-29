A weaker dollar
It’s now at its lowest level, relative to other currencies, in more than a year. But that’s not necessarily bad news. Plus, Dollar General's profits are down, despite stronger sales than last year.
Segments From this episode
Businesses' investment in new equipment helped boost GDP
The real gross domestic product for the second quarter was even stronger than previously thought.
At Dollar General, sales of "consumable" goods are up. But profits are down.
The retailer can only raise prices so much — households that earn less than $35,000 a year account for 60% of its sales.
Inside China's "superchip" black market
Powerful computer chips are sold in Shenzhen markets despite U.S. restrictions on exports, says Ana Swanson of the New York Times.
The dollar weakens as markets bet on Fed cutting interest rates
That's a positive for U.S exports, but it raises prices for imported goods.
Composting bodies catches on as the eco-friendly alternative to burial and cremation
Body disposition can have a major environmental impact. That’s partly why 12 states and counting have legalized human composting in the past five years.
