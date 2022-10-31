How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You can make a gift of stock or mutual fund shares to Marketplace this year-end Here's how
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A view of this economy from Buffalo, New York
Oct 31, 2022

A view of this economy from Buffalo, New York

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Watson
We spend a lot of time on this program talking about macroeconomic data, but that doesn't tell the whole story. So we decided to get a street-level snapshot of our current economic moment.

Segments From this episode

An economic "hope story" in Buffalo, New York

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 31, 2022
Over the past few years, pay for low-wage workers in the city has risen more than 40%, according to one analysis.
In Buffalo, there is "the sense that low-wage workers are doing better than inflation," says Nela Richardson of ADP, walking down Elmwood Avenue with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal.
Brandon Watson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:59 PM PDT
26:58
8:05 AM PDT
8:36
2:01 PM PDT
1:50
2:35 AM PDT
7:35
Oct 28, 2022
17:02
Oct 27, 2022
44:27
Oct 26, 2022
33:39
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.
Marketplace Morning Report
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.