A turning point for the “vibecession”?
Sep 2, 2024

A turning point for the “vibecession”?

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Data shows improvement in consumers' long-term economic outlook — make that some consumers. Plus, we hear from the authors of "Koreaworld" and the owner of an island bed and breakfast in the Pacific Northwest.

Segments From this episode

With consumers in a better mood, is the "vibecession" turning a corner?

by Matt Levin
Sep 2, 2024
For the first time in five months, consumer sentiment rose in August, thanks largely to high-income people, University of Michigan data shows.
Consumer sentiment improved last month, driven largely by higher-earning Americans who can comfortably absorb price increases, said Joanne Hsu at the University of Michigan.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Whether the problem is weather or staffing, refund rules apply to flight cancellations and delays

by Henry Epp
Sep 2, 2024
Federal rules require that if your flight is canceled, the airlines have to provide an automatic refund in your original payment form.
New DOT rules require airlines to automatically refund tickets for significantly delayed or canceled flights. In the first half of this year, cancellations were down slightly from 2023.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A new boon for the music biz: buying up old song catalogs

by Kimberly Adams and Sofia Terenzio
Sep 2, 2024
Digital media has provided lucrative new ways to exploit music copyrights, as Ashley Carman of Bloomberg explains.
Music streaming has made catalog acquisitions more lucrative for publishers, says Ashley Carman at Bloomberg.
Riccardo Milani/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

The authors of "Koreaworld" want to expand the universe of Korean food

by Sean McHenry
Sep 2, 2024
Matt Rodbard and Deuki Hong's new cookbook dovetails with the global popularity of Korean entertainment while celebrating regional dishes.
Deuki Hong (left) and Matt Rodbard, authors of "Koreaworld: A Cookbook." Korean barbecue is already popular, but they hope to help their audience explore more of the cuisine.
Emily Macune/Marketplace
COVID-19

Uncertain demand for COVID shots imposes risk-benefit calculations on doctors

by Jackie Fortiér
Sep 2, 2024
Some pediatricians say they’re keeping their stockpiles low to avoid being stuck with costly, unwanted vaccines.
The waiting room at Dr. Eric Ball’s office in Orange County, California. Low demand has pediatricians carefully weighing how many costly COVID vaccinations to order.
Jackie Fortiér/KFF Health News
My Economy

Bed-and-breakfast is "a labor of love" for Washington owner

by Sofia Terenzio
Sep 2, 2024
Chef-turned-innkeeper Amanda Zimlich cooks breakfast and does all the housekeeping at Otter's Pond B&B on Orcas Island.
Amanda Zimlich installed heat pumps at Otter’s Pond B&B, above, and hopes to add solar panels.
Courtesy Amanda Zimlich
Music from the episode

Test Drive (Instrumental) Vulfpeck
I'm Good (Blue) David Guetta, Bebe Rexha
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
DDU-DU DDU-DU BLACKPINK

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

