A turning point for the “vibecession”?
Data shows improvement in consumers' long-term economic outlook — make that some consumers. Plus, we hear from the authors of "Koreaworld" and the owner of an island bed and breakfast in the Pacific Northwest.
Segments From this episode
With consumers in a better mood, is the "vibecession" turning a corner?
For the first time in five months, consumer sentiment rose in August, thanks largely to high-income people, University of Michigan data shows.
Whether the problem is weather or staffing, refund rules apply to flight cancellations and delays
Federal rules require that if your flight is canceled, the airlines have to provide an automatic refund in your original payment form.
A new boon for the music biz: buying up old song catalogs
Digital media has provided lucrative new ways to exploit music copyrights, as Ashley Carman of Bloomberg explains.
The authors of "Koreaworld" want to expand the universe of Korean food
Matt Rodbard and Deuki Hong's new cookbook dovetails with the global popularity of Korean entertainment while celebrating regional dishes.
Uncertain demand for COVID shots imposes risk-benefit calculations on doctors
Some pediatricians say they’re keeping their stockpiles low to avoid being stuck with costly, unwanted vaccines.
Bed-and-breakfast is "a labor of love" for Washington owner
Chef-turned-innkeeper Amanda Zimlich cooks breakfast and does all the housekeeping at Otter's Pond B&B on Orcas Island.
