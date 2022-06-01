A trip into the metaverse
Today: Exploring the virtual world that companies are sinking billions in. Plus, changing shopping habits pose a hurdle for food delivery apps.
Segments From this episode
Why OPEC might decide to take a break from its alliance with Russia
Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer — such a decision won't be made lightly.
Job openings are still near record highs — and still outnumber applicants
There are almost two job openings for every unemployed person.
Is this what the “metaverse” looks like?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal takes a guided tour of a virtual world.
Industry shakeup signals change for grocery delivery
More people have gone back to shopping in person, but some pandemic behaviors have stuck.
Music from the episode
Cashmere Tree Theater
Way Of The Haggis The Haggis Horns
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Antarctica Blonde Maze
Beautyful Beauti Brainstory
Finally Moving Pretty Lights
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer