ABOUT SHOW
A trip into the metaverse
Jun 1, 2022

A trip into the metaverse

Today: Exploring the virtual world that companies are sinking billions in. Plus, changing shopping habits pose a hurdle for food delivery apps.

Segments From this episode

Why OPEC might decide to take a break from its alliance with Russia

by Andy Uhler
Jun 1, 2022
Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer — such a decision won't be made lightly.
The relationship between Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has always been contentious.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
Job openings are still near record highs — and still outnumber applicants

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 1, 2022
There are almost two job openings for every unemployed person.
There are almost two openings for every unemployed person. That's good for workers but may be stoking inflation.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Is this what the “metaverse” looks like?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 1, 2022
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal takes a guided tour of a virtual world.
Kai Ryssdal explores a simulated conference room using a virtual reality headset.
Screenshot/Marketplace
Industry shakeup signals change for grocery delivery

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 1, 2022
More people have gone back to shopping in person, but some pandemic behaviors have stuck.
A distribution center for Buyk, a grocery delivery app, in New York. Inflation and comfort with in-person shopping are hurting delivery services.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cashmere Tree Theater
Way Of The Haggis The Haggis Horns
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Antarctica Blonde Maze
Beautyful Beauti Brainstory
Finally Moving Pretty Lights

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

