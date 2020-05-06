May 6, 2020
A third of workers got their hours cut, and a sixth are working more
Plus, the view on the ground as Texas reopens, a conversation with the CEO of Land O'Lakes and how the flower business is faring ahead of Mother's Day.
Stories From this episode
Crisis cuts many workers’ hours, extends workday for some
A Marketplace Edison Research poll found a third have lost hours but 16% are working more.
Workers forced to choose between feeling safe and jobs
More than 40 states have plans to lift restrictions, clearing the way for people to return to work. But are employees ready for that?
Times aren't rose-colored for America's flower farmers
Flower farmers are hurting as events like weddings are canceled during the global pandemic.
NYC's overnight subway shutdown leaves essential workers stranded
Many low-paid New Yorkers rely on the subway to get to and from work. Now, a daily halt to operations for four late night hours is complicating their commutes.
Land O'Lakes CEO on why some farmers are dumping milk
With a disrupted supply chain and drops in agriculture prices, Land O'Lakes CEO said it's a tough time for dairy farmers.
