A third of workers got their hours cut, and a sixth are working more
May 6, 2020

A third of workers got their hours cut, and a sixth are working more

Plus, the view on the ground as Texas reopens, a conversation with the CEO of Land O'Lakes and how the flower business is faring ahead of Mother's Day.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Crisis cuts many workers’ hours, extends workday for some

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 6, 2020
A Marketplace Edison Research poll found a third have lost hours but 16% are working more.
An employee restocks milk at a grocery store. Some businesses are seeing strong demand during the pandemic and increasing staff hours.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Workers forced to choose between feeling safe and jobs

by Andy Uhler
May 6, 2020
More than 40 states have plans to lift restrictions, clearing the way for people to return to work. But are employees ready for that?
A customer waits his turn for a haircut in Lilburn, Georgia, on April 24, the day the governor allowed some businesses such as barbershops to reopen.
Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Times aren't rose-colored for America's flower farmers

by Nova Safo
May 6, 2020
Flower farmers are hurting as events like weddings are canceled during the global pandemic.
A New York bodega with a bright display of flowers for sale. Flower farmers have lost much of their markets during the lockdown.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

NYC's overnight subway shutdown leaves essential workers stranded

by Kristin Schwab
May 6, 2020
Many low-paid New Yorkers rely on the subway to get to and from work. Now, a daily halt to operations for four late night hours is complicating their commutes.
A commuter wearing a face mask rides the subway. The nightly closure for cleaning is causing problems for some essential workers in New York.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
COVID-19

Land O'Lakes CEO on why some farmers are dumping milk

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
May 6, 2020
With a disrupted supply chain and drops in agriculture prices, Land O'Lakes CEO said it's a tough time for dairy farmers.
Cows eat before being milked on a Wisconsin dairy farm. Cows still produce despite farmers having fewer buyers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

That's Inside of Me Eddy Current Suppression Ring
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Occasional Magic Yppah
Fishin' Takénobu
Orchids Monster Rally
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
