A tale of two central banks
While the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to cool down the U.S. economy, China's central bank is doing the opposite. Plus, the back-to-office debate continues.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy join "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to help digest the economic week that was.
As U.S. interest rates rise, China's are headed in the opposite direction
Here in the U.S., the Fed is trying to cool an overactive economy. In China, the goal is to juice one that's flagging.
Infant formula crisis teaches lesson about market concentration
When a few companies control most of the market, problems arise.
What labor shortage? Some retailers now say they're overstaffed.
Hiring too many workers — many of them part time — was an effort to avoid losing sales.
That line in the sand about going back to the office? It keeps moving.
As COVID surges again in some areas and employees push to work at home most days, companies are trying to find the right balance.
What's with all the requests for reviews from health care providers?
As patients search the web for a doctor or dentist, online reviews have become more important to health care providers.
