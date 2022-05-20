Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A tale of two central banks
May 20, 2022

While the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to cool down the U.S. economy, China's central bank is doing the opposite. Plus, the back-to-office debate continues.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy join "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to help digest the economic week that was.
As U.S. interest rates rise, China's are headed in the opposite direction

by Justin Ho
May 20, 2022
Here in the U.S., the Fed is trying to cool an overactive economy. In China, the goal is to juice one that's flagging.
As the U.S. economy tries to slow down inflation by raising interest rates, China's central bank is lowering interest rates to spur economic growth.
Nicolas Asfouri/ AFP via Getty Images
Infant formula crisis teaches lesson about market concentration

by Savannah Maher
May 20, 2022
When a few companies control most of the market, problems arise.
You’ll find market concentration everywhere, from crop seeds to airlines to, yes, baby formula.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
What labor shortage? Some retailers now say they're overstaffed.

by Kristin Schwab
May 20, 2022
Hiring too many workers — many of them part time — was an effort to avoid losing sales.
Walmart said overstaffing, among other factors, brought down its quarterly earnings. The retailer's not alone.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
That line in the sand about going back to the office? It keeps moving.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 20, 2022
As COVID surges again in some areas and employees push to work at home most days, companies are trying to find the right balance.
As the economy slows down, employers may gain leverage in their effort to bring resistant workers back into the building.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
What's with all the requests for reviews from health care providers?

by Ashley Milne-Tyte
May 20, 2022
As patients search the web for a doctor or dentist, online reviews have become more important to health care providers.
Dr. Mina Kim, pictured at her dental office in Manhattan, says her office staff asks patients if they would post a review shortly after they leave an appointment.
Ashley Milne-Tyte
Music from the episode

2 The Music KAYTRANADA
Poison Beyoncé
Sticky July Butcher Brown
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
Blow Beyoncé
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

