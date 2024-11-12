Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A tale of 3 Q3s
Nov 12, 2024

A tale of 3 Q3s

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Concert tickets, electric vehicle rentals and home renovation goods had very different summers.

Segments From this episode

If Home Depot is a bellwether, the economy's not too bad

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 12, 2024
The home improvement retailer's third-quarter sales came in higher than expected, but the company is seeing caution among consumers.
Home Depot's 12-foot skeletons for Halloween were popular this year, but consumers have been less eager to make purchases of items over $1,000 than in 2023.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Hertz earnings hit by wariness over EVs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 12, 2024
Some car renters, used to gas vehicles, don’t know how to charge electric vehicles or how much they'll cost to rent.
Hertz's bet on electric vehicles hasn't paid off.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hertz
Why are Americans splurging on live music?

by Matt Levin
Nov 12, 2024
Concert promoter Live Nation told investors it had its most active summer season ever, with profits from its concert division up 39% year over year.
Live music is a bigger part of our lives, and Americans "are now in a different mindset of prioritizing our spending," says Serona Elton of the University of Miami. Above, Bad Bunny performs in Atlanta.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Billions are spent on housing after disasters. Why does recovery take so long?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 12, 2024
Federal funding doesn't become available for rebuilding efforts until an average of two years after a storm, one study showed.
After a natural disaster, it can take years for states to receive HUD and FEMA rebuilding funds. Above, flooding in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images
A shift toward townhouses could address some of America's housing woes

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Nov 12, 2024
Medium-density housing is cheaper than traditional homes and might be a better fit for today's American family, says columnist Heather Long.
High-rise apartment buildings are largely not being built in the U.S. Instead, townhouses, like the ones above, are having a moment.
Benjamin C Tankersley/The Washington Post via Getty Images
My Economy

Neurodivergent actor juggles many roles, lives their passion

by Aleezeh Hasan
Nov 12, 2024
Eliana Marianes of Atlanta has 12 jobs, all related to acting. The creative life "brings out the best in me as a person and as an artist."
Eliana Marianes is an actor and artist based in Atlanta.
Courtesy Marianes
Music from the episode

"Rififi Rococo" Chris Joss
"2 the Music" KAYTRANADA
"Sous Rising" Takénobu
"Phtalo Blue" Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

